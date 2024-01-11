Machine Vision Market to Surpass USD 25.71 Billion by 2030 due to Increasing Automation Across Industries
Machine Vision Market Size, Share & Segmentation By Component, By Product, By Deployment, By Application, By End Use Industry And Global Forecast 2023-2030
The Global Machine Vision Market Size was valued at USD 14.31 billion in 2022, and is expected to reach USD 25.71 billion and grow at a CAGR of 7.6% by 2030”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞 & 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰
— Research by SNS Insider
Machine vision, a rapidly evolving field, is revolutionizing industries by integrating advanced technologies to enable machines to interpret and comprehend visual information. It encompasses a broad spectrum of applications, including image recognition, pattern detection, and three-dimensional imaging, providing unprecedented precision and efficiency across diverse sectors. The scope of the Machine Vision Market extends from manufacturing and healthcare to automotive and security, where its capabilities enhance productivity, quality control, and decision-making processes.
This dynamic technology involves the use of cameras, sensors, and artificial intelligence algorithms to analyze and interpret visual data, mimicking human vision capabilities. The machine vision market is poised for substantial growth, driven by increasing demand for automation, rising quality standards, and advancements in artificial intelligence. As industries continue to embrace smart technologies, machine vision's potential for innovation and optimization is boundless, making it a pivotal component in the era of Industry 4.0.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:
- Allied Vision Technologies
- Cognex Corporation
- LMI Technologies
- National Instruments Corporation
- Sick
- Basler
- Keyence Corporation
- Microscan Systems
- OMRON Corporation
- Tordivel.
𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐊𝐄𝐓 𝐃𝐘𝐍𝐀𝐌𝐈𝐂𝐒:
𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐃𝐑𝐈𝐕𝐄𝐑𝐒:
- Increased demand for ASICs.
- Rising need for robotic systems with vision guidance.
- Increasing demand for automation and quality control.
𝐎𝐏𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓𝐔𝐍𝐈𝐓𝐈𝐄𝐒:
- The deployment of vision-guided industrial robots and other automation technologies, particularly in China, is being driven by rising salaries.
- Government programmes to advance technology connected to AI.
- Increasing the production of electric and hybrid cars.
𝐑𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞, 𝐐𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐍𝐨𝐧-𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞
The machine vision market is propelled by several growth drivers, including the relentless pursuit of automation across industries, the need for stringent quality control measures, and the rising demand for non-destructive testing methodologies. As industries seek to enhance efficiency and reduce operational costs, machine vision systems offer a reliable solution by ensuring accuracy, consistency, and speed in various processes. Additionally, advancements in sensor technologies and the integration of machine learning algorithms contribute to the market's upward trajectory.
However, the market is not without its challenges. Restraints such as high initial costs, complexity in system integration, and the need for skilled professionals may impede widespread adoption. Nevertheless, these challenges also present opportunities for innovation and growth. The advent of compact, cost-effective solutions, coupled with continuous research and development, can mitigate these challenges and open new avenues for market expansion. Strategic partnerships, technological collaborations, and the exploration of untapped industrial sectors remain crucial in navigating the complex landscape of the machine vision market.
𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧
In the wake of the ongoing economic recession, the machine vision market is navigating a complex landscape with both positive and negative ramifications. On the downside, the economic downturn has led to reduced capital expenditure across industries, affecting the adoption of advanced technologies like machine vision systems. Companies are cautious about their spending, leading to delayed or scaled-down projects, impacting the overall growth of the market. However, amidst the challenges, there is a silver lining. As industries strive to optimize operations and cut costs in the face of economic uncertainties, the demand for automation and efficiency-boosting technologies, such as machine vision, has witnessed an upswing.
𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐔𝐤𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐖𝐚𝐫
The Russia-Ukraine war has sent ripples across global markets, and the machine vision sector is no exception to its influence. The conflict has introduced a level of geopolitical instability, disrupting supply chains and causing economic uncertainties. This has a direct impact on the machine vision market as manufacturers and end-users face challenges related to sourcing components and maintaining operational continuity. The war-induced disruptions may lead to delays in project timelines and increased production costs, negatively affecting the growth trajectory of the machine vision industry. On the positive side, however, geopolitical tensions often serve as catalysts for technological advancements, with industries seeking innovative solutions to mitigate risks.
𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤
A comprehensive regional analysis of the machine vision market reveals a dynamic landscape with varying trends and opportunities across different geographies. In North America, the market is characterized by a strong emphasis on technological innovation and early adoption of machine vision solutions across industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, and automotive. The region's mature industrial sector and continuous research and development activities contribute to the robust growth of machine vision applications. In Europe, a similar trend is observed, with a focus on quality control and automation in manufacturing processes driving the market forward. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, stands out as a burgeoning market with rapid industrialization, increasing investments in automation, and a growing manufacturing sector.
𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:
𝐁𝐘 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐏𝐎𝐍𝐄𝐍𝐓
- Hardware
- Software
- Service
𝐁𝐘 𝐏𝐑𝐎𝐃𝐔𝐂𝐓
- Smart Cameras
- PC- based
𝐁𝐘 𝐃𝐄𝐏𝐋𝐎𝐘𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓
- Robotic cell
- General machine vision system
𝐁𝐘 𝐀𝐏𝐏𝐋𝐈𝐂𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍
- Quality Assurance & Inspection
- Measurement
- Predictive maintenance
- Positioning & Guidance
- Identification
𝐁𝐘 𝐄𝐍𝐃-𝐔𝐒𝐄 𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐔𝐒𝐓𝐑𝐘
- Automotive
- Food & Packaging
- Consumer Electronics
- Metals
- Pharmaceuticals
- Printing
- Solar Panel Manufacturing
- Electronics and Semiconductor
- Glass
- Wood and Paper
- Rubber & Plastics
- Machinery/Equipment
- Textile
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- The Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧
In the latest report by SNS Insider on the machine vision market, a comprehensive analysis unfolds, highlighting key trends and developments shaping the industry. The report delves into the burgeoning applications of machine vision across various sectors, emphasizing its pivotal role in revolutionizing manufacturing processes, healthcare diagnostics, and autonomous systems. With a keen focus on technological advancements, the report explores the integration of artificial intelligence and deep learning algorithms in machine vision systems, enhancing their capabilities for image recognition and analysis.
𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭 – 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬
𝟏. 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Scope
1.3 Research Assumptions
𝟐. 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲
𝟑. 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
3.3 Opportunities
3.4 Challenges
𝟒. 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war
4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession
4.3.1 Introduction
4.3.2 Impact on major economies
4.3.2.1 US
4.3.2.2 Canada
4.3.2.3 Germany
4.3.2.4 France
4.3.2.5 United Kingdom
4.3.2.6 China
4.3.2.7 Japan
4.3.2.8 South Korea
4.3.2.9 Rest of the World
𝟓. 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
𝟔. 𝐏𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫’𝐬 𝟓 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥
𝟕. 𝐏𝐄𝐒𝐓 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
𝟖. 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐛𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭
8.1Introduction
8.2 Hardware
8.3 Software
8.4 Service
𝟗. 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭
9.1Introduction
9.2 Smart Cameras
9.3 PC- based
…….
𝟏𝟒. 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬
14.1 Tordivel
14.1.1 Financial
14.1.2 Products/ Services Offered
14.1.3 SWOT Analysis
14.1.4 The SNS view
14.2 Allied Vision Technologies
14.3 Cognex Corporation
14.4 LMI Technologies
14.5 National Instruments Corporation
14.6 Sick
14.7 Basler
14.8 Keyence Corporation
14.9 Microscan Systems
14.10 OMRON Corporation
Continued….
