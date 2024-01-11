Metal Powder Market Set to Surpass USD 12.05 Billion by 2030, Fueled by growing application in the automotive industry
Developing at a CAGR of 7.1%,Metal powders find extensive applications in processes such as thermal spraying, plastic filling, and the production of sintered parts, among various other uses.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rising utilization of iron powder and increasing demand for structural components in various applications represent some of the key factors driving the Metal Powder Market growth.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐍𝐒 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟔.𝟗𝟔 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟕.𝟏%, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟏𝟐.𝟎𝟓 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
Additive manufacturing or 3D printing through powdered metal demand has been increasing due to strong functional properties, faster production, and high reusability. Several manufacturers have transitioned to optical dispersion and image processing particle characterizing devices, gaining the advantages of lower costs and higher data quality. The use of metal powders in the automotive sector is increasing due to the innovation of new complex components, cutting costs, and promoting sustainability. Metal powders are in high demand in the automotive sector due to increasing demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient automobiles. The application of metal powders in the aerospace sector helps to reduce aircraft weight, improving fuel efficiency.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞:
Metal powders are widely used in various applications, including welding, chemical processes, metallurgical processes, iron fortification, and friction, among others. The increased demand in key industries such as batteries, motor vehicles, electrical equipment, and machinery manufacturing will be the primary driver for the growth of this market. The significant growth of the metal powders market worldwide can be mainly attributed to the remarkable expansion of the manufacturing sector in established and emerging nations. Additionally, the rise in research and development expenditure, technological advancements, and the substantial increase in aerospace and automotive production capacities have also contributed to the growing global demand for metal powder.
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
𝐁𝐲 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the ferrous type segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period due to its properties such as high heat transmission and ductility. 𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬, The aerospace sector reported a significant revenue stake in the total metal powder market.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐚𝐰 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥:
• Virgin PET
• Recycled PET
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Ferrous
• Non-ferrous
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Transportation & logistics
• Industrial
• Construction
• Electrical & electronics
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝
• Physical
• Chemical
• Mechanical
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐞
• Cold Compaction
• Hot Compaction
𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥
• Scrap/Recycled metals
• Ore/Pure metal
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬
• Aerospace
• Aviation
• Energy
• Medicine
• Other
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭:
The Asia Pacific accounted for the largest volume share of 35% in 2022, primarily from the automotive and aerospace industries. North America is expected to grow at a significant growth rate from 2023 to 2030. The increasing popularity of electric and hybrid vehicles has decreased the demand for various sintered parts in transmissions and engines.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬:
• A rise in the manufacturing output of industrial and automotive components is estimated to generate demand for metal in these industries.
• The intensifying need for lightweight components in the automotive industry has offered stimulus for the growth of the global metal powder market.
𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:
• In Nov 2023, HP Inc.made a significant announcement regarding its strategic collaboration with Sandvik AB, a renowned company based in Sweden. The purpose of this collaboration is to introduce cutting-edge materials, including superalloys and 316L stainless steel, to HP's revolutionary Metal Jet Additive Manufacturing technology.
• In Sept 2022, Hitachi Metals, Ltd., Japan, released its ADMUSTER® C21P nickel-base alloy powder for metal Additive Manufacturing.
• In July 2021, Burloak Technologiesannounced the opening of a second additive manufacturing facility in Camarillo, California, to complement its Additive Manufacturing Centre of Excellence.
• In May 2021, Rio Tintosuccessfully developed and tested a steel powder designed for 3-D printing applications at its Rio Tinto Fer et Titane (RTFT) metallurgical complex in Sorel-Tracy, Quebec.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:
𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐯𝐢𝐤 𝐀𝐁, 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐇𝐨𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐬 𝐀𝐁, 𝐆𝐊𝐍 𝐏𝐥𝐜., 𝐑𝐢𝐨 𝐓𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨, 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐥 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐤 𝐀𝐆, 𝐇𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐝𝐲𝐧𝐞 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩 𝐈𝐧𝐜.
