Industrial Lubricants Market Set to Surpass USD 89.40 Billion by 2030 Driven by Global Industrialization Wave
Industrial Lubricants Market was valued at USD 68.95 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 89.40 billion by 2030, and grow at a CAGR of 3.3% .
Projections Anticipating a growth to USD 89.40 billion by 2030. This expansion is attributed to the heightened adoption of grease within industries.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trade Activities and Rapid Industrialization drives the expansion of 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐮𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭.
— SNS Insider Research
According to the latest SNS Insider report, the Industrial Lubricants Market, valued at USD 68.95 billion in 2022, is poised to reach a staggering USD 89.40 billion by 2030. This growth is projected at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period 2023-2030.
𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐊𝐄𝐓 𝐃𝐘𝐍𝐀𝐌𝐈𝐂𝐒:
𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:
• Hybrid Electric Vehicles' Growing Demand.
𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:
• Surging Usage of Grease in Industries.
• Smooth Functionality Enhancements.
• Productivity Boost.
𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬
• Limited Smoothening Degree.
𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:
• Witnessing the Rise of Potential Markets.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞:
In emerging economies like India, South Africa, Japan, and Brazil, robust industrial growth has increased demand for high-quality industrial lubricants. Stable industrial output in these markets is expected to sustain the demand for industrial lubricants, with India leading in process oil consumption. The composition of these lubricants, including base oils like synthetic, mineral, and biobased oils, coupled with additives, contributes to their enhanced performance and protection against degradation. The market is witnessing a shift towards biobased lubricant oils, driven by environmental concerns and the desire to reduce reliance on non-renewable sources. Asia-Pacific dominates the market, driven by increased automotive production, infrastructure development, and manufacturing demand. The automotive sector, in APAC region experiences rapid growth due to the applications of lubricants in this sector.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
The rising demand for finished goods, coupled with the need for increased production capabilities, has driven manufacturers to rely on machinery automation. Emission standards, evolving engine technology, and norms addressing carbon footprints in emerging economies like China and India are key drivers. Changing consumer lifestyles and the adoption of Western living standards boost the demand for processed and frozen foods, fostering the growth of the processed foods market. However, environmental concerns pose challenges. Stringent regulations on contamination and pollution, along with issues related to the disposal of used lubricants, restrain market growth. Environmental hazards associated with mineral and synthetic base oils, such as pollution and rising crude oil prices, further complicate the landscape.
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
𝐁𝐲 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, In 2022, hydraulic fluids dominated the market, owing to their applications in construction equipment, cranes, loaders, and more.
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲, the automotive segment held a significant share in 2022. Lubricants play a crucial role in various automotive applications, driving the market's growth.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
𝐁𝐲 𝐎𝐢𝐥 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Mineral Oil
• Synthetic Oil
• Polyalphaolefins (PAO)
• Polyalkylene Glycol (PAG)
• Esters
• Group III (Hydro cracking)
• Bio-based Oil
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲
• Construction
• Metal & Mining
• Cement Production
• Power Generation
• Automotive (Vehicle Manufacturing)
• Chemical
• Oil & Gas
• Textile
• Food Processing
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Hydraulic fluid
• Metalworking fluid
• Gear Oil
• Compressor Oil
• Grease
• Turbine Oil
• Others
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭:
Asia-Pacific held the largest revenue share in 2022, with well-established end-use industries in emerging economies fueling demand. In North America and Europe, despite relative industrial stagnancy, the demand for oilfield chemicals and modernization of industrial machinery are driving growth.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬:
• Stringent regulations and increasing environmental concerns restrain the market's growth.
• Rising demand for oilfield chemicals propels the market in North America and Europe.
• The automotive sector stands as a dynamic force propelling the robust expansion of the Industrial Lubricants Market.
𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:
• In August 2023, Valvoline Global introduced a new portfolio of 4-stroke Full Synthetic Premium Motor Oil for marine and powersports.
• ExxonMobil announced a nearly INR 900 crore investment in a lubricant manufacturing plant in Raigad in March 2023.
• Idemitsu developed a new "E AXLE and Electric Parts Cooling Oil" for electric and hybrid vehicles in 2023.
• LUKOIL launched a new lubricant selection service in December 2022, known for its high accuracy in accordance with manufacturer recommendations.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:
𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗘𝘅𝘅𝗼𝗻𝗠𝗼𝗯𝗶𝗹, 𝗖𝗵𝗲𝘃𝗿𝗼𝗻 𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗽𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝗧𝗼𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗦.𝗔., 𝗜𝗱𝗲𝗺𝗶𝘁𝘀𝘂 𝗞𝗼𝘀𝗮𝗻 𝗖𝗼. 𝗟𝘁𝗱., 𝗙𝘂𝗰𝗵𝘀 𝗣𝗲𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗹𝘂𝗯 𝗔𝗚, 𝗩𝗮𝗹𝘃𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲, 𝗟𝘂𝗸𝗼𝗶𝗹, 𝗣𝗲𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗮𝘀, 𝗚𝗮𝘇𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗡𝗲𝗳𝘁, 𝗣𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗮,𝗥𝗼𝘆𝗮𝗹 𝗗𝘂𝘁𝗰𝗵 𝗦𝗵𝗲𝗹𝗹, 𝗕𝗣 𝗽.𝗹.𝗰., 𝗣𝗲𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗮 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝘆 𝗟𝗶𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗱, 𝗦𝗶𝗻𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗰 𝗟𝗶𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗱 & 𝗢𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀.
𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
𝟑. 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
𝟑.𝟏 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬
𝟑.𝟐 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬
𝟑.𝟑 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬
𝟑.𝟒 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬
𝟒. 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
𝟒.𝟏 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
𝟒.𝟐 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐔𝐤𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞- 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐰𝐚𝐫
𝟒.𝟑 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐄𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐞𝐬
5. Value Chain Analysis
6. Porter’s 5 forces model Textile Chemicals Market
7. PEST Analysis
𝟖. 𝐄𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐮𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐲 𝐎𝐢𝐥 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
𝟗.𝐄𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐮𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲
𝟏𝟎.𝐄𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐮𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
11.Regional Analysis
12. Company Profiles
13. Competitive Landscape
14. Conclusion
