Flash News: OKX Wallet Launches 'Cryptopedia Solana Season,' Encouraging Users to Learn About Solana Ecosystem DApps

SINGAPORE, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of January 11, 2024.



OKX Wallet Launches 'Cryptopedia Solana Season,' Encouraging Users to Learn About Solana Ecosystem DApps

OKX today announced the launch of 'Cryptopedia Solana Season,' encouraging users to learn about the following four Solana ecosystem DApps via OKX Wallet's Cryptopedia:

MarginFi is a decentralized lending protocol on Solana that prioritizes risk management to provide a safe and reliable solution for users looking to access leverage and maximize capital efficiency.

Jupiter is a liquidity aggregator for Solana, offering the widest range of tokens and best route discovery between any token pair.

Kamino Finance is a protocol which helps automate and optimize concentrated liquidity positions on Solana's most advanced DEXs.

Meteora leverages sustainable and efficient DeFi products to enhance liquidity on the Solana network.

Note: It is expected that more Solana ecosystem DApps will join the latest season of Cryptopedia in the coming weeks. To stay updated, follow OKX's social channels.



To participate in 'Cryptopedia Solana Season,' users simply need to download the OKX App or access this Cryptopedia webpage, create or import a wallet, and choose the DApp they wish to interact with from the 'Solana Season' section of OKX Wallet's Cryptopedia. Users should then tap on 'Verify' after completing each quest to ensure their participation in 'Cryptopedia Solana Season.'

Cryptopedia is a learn-to-earn crypto education platform that enables users to explore and learn about various DApps on different blockchains while earning rewards. To learn more about 'Cryptopedia Solana Season,' click here.

OKX also recently announced that Web3 Giveaway is now accessible on web, in addition to mobile. Web3 Giveaway is a new OKX Wallet feature that enables users to participate in exclusive giveaways from various crypto projects (including Meson and Dmail Network).



For more information, please visit the Support Center.

