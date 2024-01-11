Việt Nam seeks cooperation in India’s strengths

VIETNAM, January 11 -

NEW DELHI — Việt Nam wishes to foster cooperation with India and its Gujarat state in particular in the areas of the Indian side’s strengths and Việt Nam's priorities, Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Trần Lưu Quang affirmed while addressing the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit on Wednesday.

The summit was conceptualised in 2003 under the visionary leadership of Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India (the then Chief Minister of Gujarat).

It has today evolved as one of the most reputed global forums for business networking, knowledge sharing and strategic partnerships for inclusive growth and sustainable development.

This year’s biennial event drew the attendance of Indian leaders and businesspeople, and guests from more than 100 countries.

Quang stressed the importance of topics discussed at the summit focusing on the theme of “Gateway to the future”, such as green economy, circular economy, digital economy, e-commerce and smart city, which are also Việt Nam's priorities during its development and international integration.

He also shared Việt Nam's long-term strategies and plans in these spheres, including the national strategy on green growth for 2021-30 with a vision towards 2050, and the target of raising the digital economy’s contribution to national GDP to 20 pẻ cent by 2025 and 30 per cent by 2030.

The Deputy PM gave some suggestions to spur the development of the areas and expressed his belief that as the fifth largest economy in the world, India can lead the process.

On this occasion, Quang spoke highly of the traditional friendship and the comprehensive strategic partnership between Việt Nam and India which is thriving across realms, benefiting their businesses and people, as well as peace, cooperation and sustainable development in the region and the world.

He thanked India for its support to Việt Nam in personnel training, science-technology, energy transition and digital transformation, and affirmed that Việt Nam stands ready to create favourable conditions for Indian big groups to invest in and set up long-term cooperation with Việt Nam.

Later the same day, Quang delivered a speech at the Việt Nam-India Business Forum, in which he emphasised that the bilateral economic cooperation has yet to match the political ties between the two countries, as well as their potential and strengths.

Ample room remains for Việt Nam and India to boost their collaboration in the time ahead, particularly in such emerging areas as green economy, circular economy, digital transformation, software, semiconductors and AI, he noted.

Also on Wednesday, Deputy PM Quang had meetings with foreign leaders and businesspeople attending the summit. — VNS