Industrial Sensor Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Industrial Sensor Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $33.28 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%.

The Business Research Company’s “Industrial Sensor Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the industrial sensor market size is predicted to reach $33.28 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%.

The growth in the industrial sensor market is due to increasing industrial automation. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest industrial sensor market share. Major players in the industrial sensor market include Rockwell Automation Inc., Honeywell International Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, STMicroelectronics N.V., First Sensor AG.

Industrial Sensor Market Segments

• By Sensor Type: Image Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Temperature Sensor, Level Sensor, Position Sensor, Humidity Sensor, Force Sensor, Other Sensors

• By Operation Type: Contact, Non-Contact

• By End-User: Manufacturing, Oil And gas, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Energy And power, Mining

• By Geography: The global industrial sensor market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

An industrial sensor consists of an input device that provides an output signal with respect to a physical quantity or input. It is used to monitor, analyze, and process several changes in the industrial manufacturing process.

The main industrial sensor types include image sensors, pressure sensors, temperature sensors, level sensors, position sensors, humidity sensors, force sensors, and other sensors. Image sensors are used to convert an optical image into an electronic signal. Image sensors are used in imaging devices to convert light received through the imaging device into a digital image. The different industrial sensor operation types include contact and non-contact, which are used by various end-users such as manufacturing, oil and gas, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, energy and power, and mining.

