VIDEO: Cornyn Calls Out Biden Admin’s Border Flip-Flop

WASHINGTON – Today on the floor, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) called out the Biden administration for lying about the status of the southern border after U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who Sen. Cornyn said yesterday should be impeached, this week contradicted their longstanding claim that the border is secure by admitting 85% of illegal border crossers are released into the U.S. Excerpts of Sen. Cornyn’s remarks are below, and video can be found here.

Please see attached for this photo, and video of Sen. Cornyn’s remarks can be found here.

“Last May, the chief spokesman for President Biden, the White House Press Secretary, tried to address the concerns over the administration’s catch-and-release policy. She said, ‘The claims that Customs and Border Protection is allowing or encouraging mass release of migrants is just categorically false.’”

“What was false was her statement.”

“Surprisingly, after falsely stating that the border is secure time and time again, Secretary Mayorkas, who traveled to Eagle Pass this last week, met with frontline law enforcement officials. He told the Border Patrol agents that the current release rate of migrants caught crossing the border illegally was 85%.”

“There is no way to reconcile these two statements.”

“Secretary Mayorkas may be able to dissemble and prevaricate here in Washington, but the frontline personnel, our Border Patrol, the Department of Public Safety personnel who are working at the order of Governor Abbott, as well as the National Guard, which are trying to do the job that the federal government and the Biden administration have refused to do, they know the truth.”

“President Biden and Secretary Mayorkas, the White House Press Secretary, the Vice President, all of them have tried to mislead the American people about the truth.”

“They don’t want the American people to see the widespread catch-and-release policies in action because they know the backlash would be severe.”