Inslee delivers State of the State: “Run through the tape”

WASHINGTON, January 10 - On Tuesday, Gov. Jay Inslee delivered his 10th State of the State address, testifying to Washington state’s steady position as a top state for both businesses and workers, and its position as a beacon of progress on issues such as climate action, reproductive freedom, and more.

His remarks contained a promise to “run through the tape,” advice from his father, who served as a high school track coach, to envision the finish line beyond where it lies to finish at top speed.

In his final session, and his final year as governor, Inslee intends to do just that. He committed to continuing work with the Legislature to improve the state’s behavioral health system and homelessness response to help people who need it. He reiterated the urgency of fighting climate change and called for continuing the push for a constitutional amendment that would protect abortion rights in Washington state.

The address was delivered at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. Inslee is currently the longest-serving governor in the country and is finishing his third term.