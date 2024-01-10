TCEQ approves fines totaling $504,148

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $432,618 against 15 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: three air quality, one Edwards Aquifer, seven municipal wastewater discharges, one petroleum storage tank, and two water quality.

A default order was issued for the following enforcement category: one municipal wastewater discharge.

In addition, on Dec. 19, 2023, and Jan. 9, 2024, the executive director approved penalties totaling $71,530 against 25 entities.

Agenda items from today's meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for Jan. 24, 2024.