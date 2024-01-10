Canadian Colleges for a Resilient Recovery training workers for hydrogen-fueled operations

Two new courses will provide hydrogen awareness training and the potential to integrate green power use in the workplace

Hamilton, Ont., Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at Mohawk College, Canadian Colleges for a Resilient Recovery (C2R2) announced the introduction of new microcredentials to prepare workers for the transition to hydrogen-fueled power for industrial processing.

Hydrogen is gaining significant attention as a clean and sustainable energy carrier and has the ability to play a crucial role in decarbonizing some commercial sectors, including transportation, industry, and power generation. Understanding hydrogen technologies and processes will be essential as the demand for hydrogen continues to grow.

“Hydrogen is proving to be a viable, sustainable alternative in many industrial applications and employers are going to need workers who understand hydrogen technologies and processes,” said Ron J. McKerlie, President and CEO of Mohawk College, a founding institution of C2R2. “Canada’s colleges, cégeps, and polytechnics are well positioned to train workers for the hydrogen transition.”

The new microcredentials offered through C2R2 (Hydrogen Awareness and Entry-Level Technical Applications in Hydrogen for Process Occupations) have been co-developed by Mohawk College in Hamilton, Ont.; Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT) in Calgary, Alta.; Lambton College in Sarnia, Ont.; Nova Scotia Community College in Halifax, N.S.; and Holland College in Charlottetown, P.E.I. These microcredentials have been designed for professionals working in various industrial sectors, including manufacturing, energy, chemicals, transportation, and related fields. The courses are available online for students to access through the Quick Train Canada website.

Involving 24 hours of study, the Hydrogen Awareness microcredential will introduce learners to basic hydrogen concepts and understanding, including hydrogen properties and characteristics, production methods, and safety, as it relates to process occupations. The second microcredential, Entry-Level Technical Applications in Hydrogen for Process Occupations, will provide learners with a foundation in the principles, applications, and challenges associated with hydrogen in an industrial environment, as well as an understanding of how to integrate hydrogen into existing processes or develop new processes that utilize hydrogen effectively and safely. The total training hours for the second microcredential, also available online, is 48 hours.

Enrollment for both microcredentials is currently open and accepting registrations.

About Canadian Colleges for a Resilient Recovery (C2R2)

Canadian Colleges for a Resilient Recovery (C2R2) is a coalition of 14 highly aligned colleges, cégeps, institutes, and polytechnics across Canada with an established commitment to sustainability. The coalition members have come together as a driving force, providing the skills required to transition to a clean economy in Canada. They are positioned to support workforce upskilling and bridge the skills gap across Canada. C2R2’s administration and secretariat are located at Mohawk College in Hamilton. Quick Train Canada is the learning platform for C2R2, supported by the Government of Canada Sectoral Workforce Solutions Program.

For more information, visit www.resilientcolleges.ca

Bill Steinburg Mohawk College 905-575-2408 bill.steinburg@mohawkcollege.ca