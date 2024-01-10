Legal Sports Betting Begins Tonight in Vermont

- Fanatics Sportsbook Launches Day 1 -



MONTPELIER, Vt., Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fanatics Betting and Gaming, a subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings Inc., a global digital sports platform, will launch the Fanatics Sportsbook tonight at midnight when legal sports betting begins in the state of Vermont. The Fanatics Sportsbook was one of three operators chosen by the Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery to operate mobile sports wagering in Vermont. Sports fans in Vermont will be able to download the Fanatics Sportsbook on iOS and Android and begin their Fanatics experience. Vermont marks the tenth state for the Fanatics Sportsbook.

The Fanatics Sportsbook makes being a fan easy with fast signup, easy betting, transparent withdrawals, and is disrupting the sports betting industry by offering the following exciting new features to online customers in Vermont:

Building a better sportsbook: The Fanatics Sportsbook app was built natively on iOS and Android . The design, speed and quality of the navigation experience rival the sports betting apps in the market today that were not built specifically for iOS and Android.

The Fanatics Sportsbook app was built natively on and . The design, speed and quality of the navigation experience rival the sports betting apps in the market today that were not built specifically for iOS and Android. The most rewarding online sportsbook: The Fanatics Sportsbook is an even more rewarding place to play thanks to FanCash. It’s the only sportsbook that gives customers up to 5% of your wager back in FanCash and every dollar of FanCash is a dollar to spend on Bonus Bets or at fanatics.com. Earn 5% FanCash on Same Game Parlay (SGP) bets. Earn 3% FanCash on parlay bets. Earn 1% FanCash on straight bets and odds boosts.

The Fanatics Sportsbook is an even more rewarding place to play thanks to FanCash. It’s the only sportsbook that gives customers up to 5% of your wager back in FanCash and every dollar of FanCash is a dollar to spend on Bonus Bets or at fanatics.com. From curated to a more personalized experience: Customers know what they want to bet on, and a sportsbook should know it too. Introducing the Fanatics Sportsbook Discover page with marquee games, trending bets, promos and the rewards you want most. In the near future, the Discover page will be personalized to the customer’s favorite teams, sports and markets.

Customers know what they want to bet on, and a sportsbook should know it too. Introducing the Fanatics Sportsbook Discover page with marquee games, trending bets, promos and the rewards you want most. In the near future, the Discover page will be personalized to the customer’s favorite teams, sports and markets. Search: The Fanatics Sportsbook offers industry-leading search functionality, including a search bar, recent searches, autocomplete, synonym/alias and deep linking to leagues, events and markets.

The Fanatics Sportsbook offers industry-leading search functionality, including a search bar, recent searches, autocomplete, synonym/alias and deep linking to leagues, events and markets. Live streaming: The Fanatics Sportsbook, in partnership with Genius Sports Limited, was one of the first legal sportsbooks to launch BetVision, a first-of-its-kind live sports betting product that enables customers to place bets while live streaming select professional football games in the sportsbook app.





Fanatics Betting and Gaming believes that responsible gaming is a core tenet and a part of the organization’s DNA. Online customers will have access to Responsible Gaming tools to manage their time and money alongside a best in class Help Center, chat experience and knowledgeable agents with 24/7 coverage.

To download images and videos of the Fanatics Sportsbook, visit the Fanatics Media Center and for more news and information, follow us on the Fanatics Sportsbook social channels on X @FanaticsBook_PB and on Instagram @FanaticsBook_PB .

Must be 21+. Available in VT only. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER

About Fanatics Betting and Gaming

Launched in 2021, Fanatics Betting and Gaming is the online and retail sports betting subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings Inc., a global digital sports platform. The Fanatics Sportsbook is available online in Colorado, Connecticut, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Ohio, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia and West Virginia. Fanatics Sportsbook has thirteen retail locations including retail sportsbooks outside of Progressive Field and Nationwide Arena and the only sportsbook inside an NFL stadium at FedExField. Fanatics Casino is available in West Virginia with more states coming soon. Fanatics Betting and Gaming is headquartered in New York.

Contact: Kevin.Hennessy@betfanatics.com , Fanatics Betting and Gaming

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f99e84a9-d26e-420e-8846-e3cd1512b195