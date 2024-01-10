FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 10, 2024

Twelve Organizations Approved for GROW Grants

The Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing Program Supports Relocation, Recruitment, and Retention of Vermont Residents.

Montpelier, Vt. – The Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing (VDTM) announced today that 12 partner organizations were approved for grant funding from the inaugural Grants for Relocation Outreach Work (GROW) program. The grants support local, regional, county-wide, or state-wide organizations conducting new resident relocation, recruitment, and retention activities.

“Welcoming new Vermonters to our communities is a top priority for my administration, and this funding can help,” said Governor Phil Scott. “Vermont needs more people and more workers, and GROW is an important tool in our toolbox. I want to thank our regional partners for taking on this important and challenging role.”

“We are thrilled to be able to better support our longstanding regional partners to bring in new Vermonters and keep the ones we already have,” said Heather Pelham, Vermont Tourism and Marketing Commissioner. “Recruiting and retaining residents is important one-on-one work that takes time and commitment. Many grantees have been doing this work on a volunteer basis and we’re grateful the legislature set aside this money to support them as they work to grow our population.”

There are two types of GROW grants, the Regional Relocation Network Track and the Outreach Track. Some awardees are receiving grants from both tracks. A description of each track is below along with a list of grant recipients:

Regional Relocation Network Track: Grantees will complement and support the State’s relocation lead generation and distribution system on ThinkVermont.com. Grantees will be required to connect with and follow up on generated leads of potential residents interested in moving to their area.

Addison County Economic Development Corporation

Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation

Green Mountain Economic Development Corporation

Lake Champlain Regional Chamber of Commerce

Montpelier Downtown Community Association

Northern Forest Center

Chamber & Economic Development of the Rutland Region

Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce

Vermont Professionals of Color Network

Outreach Track: Grantees will organize events and/or conduct activities that promote their region to prospective residents and/or help new residents feel welcome in their new community. Events can target recently relocated families and individuals or potential new residents to support their relocation to Vermont. This track could also include the creation of regional marketing assets to assist with outreach.

Addison County Economic Development Corporation

Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation

Chandler Center for the Arts

Lake Champlain Regional Chamber of Commerce

Montpelier Downtown Community Association

Southern Vermont Deerfield Valley Chamber of Commerce

Northern Forest Center

Chamber & Economic Development of the Rutland Region

Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce

Vital Communities

The Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation (BDCC) is one of the organizations approved for both types of grants.

“Statewide marketing is essential, but it needs to be paired with that in-person, on-the-ground touch to support successful relocation,” says Jen Stromsten, Director of Programs at BDCC. “This is work we and our partners have been doing for years. This new state funding allows us to level up this program that we’ve all invested a great deal of thought and effort into refining.”

Grantees are gathering Thursday, January 11 in Rutland to share best practices and learn more about the program and the data driving the need for this important work.

Grantees will be required to submit monthly reports and deliverables specific to their approved scope of work to track progress and make any adjustments as necessary in their activities to meet GROW program goals.