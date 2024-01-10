FreightCar America, Inc. to Present at Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference

CHICAGO, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreightCar America, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAIL), a diversified manufacturer of railroad freight cars, today announced that senior management will participate in the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference on January 17-18, 2024. Jim Meyer, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Riordan, Chief Financial Officer, will present at 11:15 AM CST on Wednesday, January 17. Management will also be conducting one-on-one meetings with investors in attendance at the conference.

Interested parties can access a live webcast of the presentation on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.freightcaramerica.com under the “News and Events” section.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, is a leading designer, producer and supplier of railroad freight cars, railcar parts and components. We also specialize in railcar repairs, complete railcar rebody services and railcar conversions that repurpose idled rail assets back into revenue service. Since 1901, our customers have trusted us to build quality railcars that are critical to economic growth and instrumental to the North American supply chain. To learn more about FreightCar America, visit www.freightcaramerica.com.

Investor Contact: RAILIR@Riveron.com