NVE Schedules Conference Call on Third-Quarter Results

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVE Corporation (Nasdaq: NVEC) announced that it plans to release its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 after the close of the Nasdaq Regular Market. The company will hold its quarterly conference call later that day at 4:00 p.m. Central Time.

The quarterly call will be webcast live in a listen-only mode through the Investor Events page of NVE’s Website (www.nve.com). An archive of the call will also be available on NVE’s Website.

To dial in to the conference call, parties should register here to receive the call-in number and a unique PIN.

NVE is a leader in the practical commercialization of spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures high-performance spintronic products including sensors and couplers that are used to acquire and transmit data.

Statements we use that relate to future plans, events, financial results or performance are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties including, among others, the risk factors listed from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the SEC.

###


Daniel Baker, President and CEO, 952-829-9217

