Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Flower Mound, Texas

FLOWER MOUND, Texas, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Oakbridge Crossing , is coming soon to Flower Mound, Texas. Land development is underway, the Sales Center will open in early summer of 2024, and the future model home will debut in the fall of 2024.



Located at Aberdeen Drive and Lake Forest Boulevard in the heart of Flower Mound, Oakbridge Crossing will include 127 single-family homes on 90-foot-wide home sites. Home buyers will be able to choose from six exquisite home designs ranging from approximately 3,600 to 6,000+ square feet, each built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known. Oakbridge Crossing is located across from another Toll Brothers community, Oakbridge, which was recently completed.





“Residents of the Oakbridge Crossing community will enjoy the best of luxury living in a prime location with excellent Flower Mound schools and within walking distance to outstanding restaurants and entertainment,” said Jay Saunders, Division President of Toll Brothers in Dallas-Fort Worth. “We are excited to bring our stunning collection of new home designs to this very special community.”

Home buyers will enjoy proximity to nearby shopping, dining, arts and entertainment, as well as recreational destinations including The Shops at Lakeside, Riverwalk Market, Southlake Town Square, Moviehouse and Eatery by Cinepolis, Great Wolf Lodge, Gaylord Texan, Grapevine Lake, and the Dallas sporting arenas, stadiums, and more. Children will attend the highly acclaimed Flower Mound schools.

Major highways including Interstate 35E, Highways 121, 114, and 635 are easily accessible from Oakbridge Crossing, offering homeowners convenient access to Grapevine, Southlake, Plano, Frisco, Dallas, and Fort Worth.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities near the Flower Mound area include Town Lake , Vickery – Executive Collection , and Williams Ranch .

For more information, call (855) 289-8656 or visit TollBrothers.com .





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

