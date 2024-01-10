FLNG Gimi arrives at GTA field offshore Mauritania/Senegal

Golar LNG Limited (“Golar” or the “Company”) announces that FLNG Gimi arrived at the GTA field offshore Mauritania and Senegal on January 10, 2024. Golar has notified bp of FLNG Gimi’s arrival. Following completion of all preparatory activities FLNG Gimi will be maneuvered to her berth at the hub and for her subsequent connection to the feed gas pipeline. Golar and bp have agreed that FLNG Gimi will proceed to moor offshore Tenerife while awaiting completion of the necessary preparatory activities.

Golar CEO Karl-Fredrik Staubo commented: “Golar is pleased to see that the FLNG Gimi has arrived at the GTA field offshore Mauritania and Senegal, her home for the next 20 years. We are excited to integrate the Golar FLNG Facility with the GTA hub, and starting the next phase of our long-term relationship with bp and the GTA partners into LNG production.”

Rahman Rahmanov, bp’s vice president projects for Mauritania & Senegal commented: “This is a major step forward for overall delivery of the GTA1 project in Mauritania and Senegal. Safely achieving this milestone is a result of great teamwork.”

Hamilton, Bermuda

January 10, 2024

