Minding Dementia Summit on 1/23-24 Offers Expert Strategies for Dementia to Reduce Anxiety and Improve Quality of Life
Alzheimer’s disease is a global crisis that needs native-language resources, which help family members and caregivers improve their ability to manage the challenging symptoms and behaviors...”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global rates of diagnosed Dementia and Alzheimer’s disease continue to rapidly rise, year after year, and the Minding Dementia Summit (www.mindingdementiasummit.com) aims at greater understanding and practical strategies imparted by more than 27 top expert professionals who will be speaking at this virtual event on January 23rd to 24th, hosted by Lisa Skinner and Bob Dietrich.
The World Health Organization reports that at present it is estimated that 55 million people worldwide have Alzheimer’s or related dementia. That number is expected to increase to approximately 66 million by 2030 and to more than 115 million by 2050.
Skinner is a world-renowned behavioral specialist with expertise in Alzheimer's disease and related dementia. She is also a best-selling author, Certified Dementia Practitioner, Certified Dementia Care Trainer through the Alzheimer’s Association, and host of a weekly podcast called “The Truth, Lies, and Alzheimer’s Show.” Skinner has spent the past 30+ years working with family members and caregivers, teaching them how to successfully navigate the many challenges that accompany this heartbreaking disease.
Dietrich and Skinner have come to realize that the biggest struggle for families is related to how little is understood about the complexities of what living with this disease is really like for those who have it.
FACING THE FACTS
The progression rate for Alzheimer’s disease can vary widely. According to the Mayo Clinic, people who have been diagnosed with Dementia and Alzheimer’s disease average between three and 11 years after diagnosis. However, some with the disease live two decades or more.
“Alzheimer’s disease is a global crisis that needs native-language resources, which help family members and caregivers improve their ability to manage the challenging symptoms and behaviors associated with brain disease,” says Skinner.
“Of the over six million people in the United States who have Alzheimer’s disease, 70% remain at home, an option that’s been shown to keep people healthier and happier and help them live longer.” – Johns Hopkins Medicine
EXPERT TEAM LEANS IN
On Tuesday, Jan 23rd, the Minding Dementia Summit will begin LIVE with the following speaker schedule:
9:00 AM: Pete Hill – Dementia in the Media Busting the Myths
9:30 AM: Barry Moss – IN Equality in Social Healthcare and the LGBTQ Community Living with Dementia
10:00 AM: Pam Ostrowski – Communicating Effectively with a Person with Dementia
10:30 AM: Lance Slatton – CSCM Finding Resources for Family Caregivers and their Loved Ones
11:00 AM: Laurette Klier – Books for All
11:30 AM: Vicki de Klerk-Rubin – Validation: Connect and Communicate
12:00 PM: Quinn Kennedy – Take Control of your Cognitive Aging Process
12:30 PM: Laura Stubberud, Esq. – Estate and Financial Planning After a Dementia Diagnosis
1:00 PM: Deborah Greenhut – The Family Caregiver Burnout Epidemic
1:30 PM: Lori La Bey – Identifying Needs & Magnifying Solutions in Dementia Care
2:00 PM: Teresa Youngstrom – What is Anosognosia and How Should We Provide Care for this Person
2:30 PM: Leslie Fuller – Inspiring Dementia Care Teams
3:00 PM: Alexis Baker – The Magic of Music Engagement in Dementia Care
3:30 PM: Laura Herman – Building a Support System for Dementia Family Caregivers
4:00 PM: Lisa Skinner – Why Specialized Training in Dementia Care and Interaction is so Essential... What Everyone Needs to Know
4:30 PM: Frank King – Suicide Prevention as a Care Giver Health and Safety Priority
On Wednesday, Jan 24th, all attendees will receive the opportunity to tap into an additional resource of separate pre-recorded speakers, and this access will continue to be available for the next two days following the event.
Register by visiting www.mindingdementiasummit.com.
