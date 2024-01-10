The William, Jeff & Jennifer Gross Family Foundation Donates More Than $18 Million to Non-Profits in 2023

Donations Went to All-Time High 67 Recipients

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The William, Jeff & Jennifer Gross Family Foundation, the charity founded by renowned investor and philanthropist Bill Gross and his son and daughter, announced that it donated more than $18 million to 67 non-profits and charities in 2023, the most recipients ever in a single year for the Gross Family Foundation. Recipients included several Laguna Beach and Orange County organizations, as well Doctors Without Borders; The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert, CA; Atrium Health Foundation of Charlotte, NC; and the Orange County Teachers Of The Year Award Foundation, a longtime beneficiary of the Gross family's giving.

The $465 million-asset Gross Family Foundation – among the largest private foundations in Orange County -- continued its support of five general categories of organizations that directly impact the people and communities in which they serve, whether locally in California, or globally in developing nations: healthcare; education and the arts; global development and humanitarian relief; the environment; and community support.

"Jennifer, Jeff and I are pleased to continue our tradition of giving to organizations that provide immeasurable benefits to the communities they serve," said Mr. Gross, a philanthropist, author and the co-founder of Newport Beach-based, fixed income asset manager PIMCO. "I am a firm believer that success should be shared, whether it was establishing the PIMCO Foundation and mandating partners contribute 2% of their bonus, or donating the proceeds of the sale of my stamp collection. The larger world is a reflection of what we leave behind to others."

In additional to several repeat recipients, new organizations that received donations from the Gross Family Foundation include:

Coachella Valley Rescue Mission, serving local people experiencing homelessness, hunger and life challenges through emergency services, recovery programs and community outreach.

Divided Sky Residential Recovery Program of Ludlow, VT , providing a supportive and safe environment that encourages individuals to heal from the past and gain the skills needed for a healthier future. Their campus provides accommodations for guests who are ready to embrace recovery.

, providing a supportive and safe environment that encourages individuals to heal from the past and gain the skills needed for a healthier future. Their campus provides accommodations for guests who are ready to embrace recovery. The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens of Palm Desert, CA , a nonprofit, accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, active in conservation research, habitat protection, breeding programs and education initiatives around the world, as well as in its own community.

, a nonprofit, accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, active in conservation research, habitat protection, breeding programs and education initiatives around the world, as well as in its own community. Orangewood Foundation of Santa Ana, CA , working with youth in four critical areas: health & wellness, housing, life skills & employment, and education to meet a broad array of needs: from groceries and a hot meal; to transitional housing, to life skills workshops and employment leads; to the innovative Samueli Academy public charter school; and scholarships for college and graduate school.

, working with youth in four critical areas: health & wellness, housing, life skills & employment, and education to meet a broad array of needs: from groceries and a hot meal; to transitional housing, to life skills workshops and employment leads; to the innovative Samueli Academy public charter school; and scholarships for college and graduate school. PAL Kauai , providing homes and sustainable living solutions within reach, restoring hope for the people of Hawai'i. They believe that in order to achieve true affordability it is essential to develop homes that: minimize energy costs, and are cost-effective to construct and maintain over the building's "life-cycle".

, providing homes and sustainable living solutions within reach, restoring hope for the people of Hawai'i. They believe that in order to achieve true affordability it is essential to develop homes that: minimize energy costs, and are cost-effective to construct and maintain over the building's "life-cycle". World Wildlife Foundation – Tigers, a program monitoring tigers and their prey; preserving and connecting tiger habitat; building political will; and eliminating tiger trade.

While at PIMCO Mr. Gross established the PIMCO Foundation, which has since expanded to three global PIMCO Foundations that have granted more than $49 million to support nonprofit organizations worldwide. PIMCO annually awards the "Bill Gross Volunteer Impact Award," which recognizes the transformative community service of PIMCO employees around the globe. Mr. Gross is a signatory to the Giving Pledge, a global, multi-generational commitment by many of the world's wealthiest individuals and couples to give a majority of their wealth to philanthropy or charitable causes, either during their lifetimes or in their wills.

The following non-profits received donations of more than $1 million from the William, Jeff & Jennifer Gross Family Foundation in 2023:

Doctors Without Borders $4,000,000

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens $2,000,000

Orange County Teachers of the Year Award Foundation $1,600,000

Atrium Health Foundation $1,000,000

UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network $1,000,000

Other recipients included:

Action Against Hunger

Affordable Housing Opportunity Fund

American Family Housing

Anaheim Health Fair

Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach

Child Creativity Lab

Coast Film Festival (Laguna Beach)

Creative Visions Foundation

Cristo Rey High School

Doug Pensinger Photography Fund

Duke University

Ear Community of Broomfield, CO

Ecumenical Hunger Program

Edward Charles Foundation

Engineers Without Borders USA

Environmental Advocates NY

Evans Scholarship Foundation

Grammy Museum

Health Wagon

Hope Builders

Laguna Art Museum

Laguna Beach Community Clinic

Laguna Beach Festival of Arts

Laguna Beach Historical Society

Laguna Beach Parade Corp

Laguna Beach Police & Community Foundation

Laguna Beach Senior Center

Laguna Canyon Foundation

Laguna College of Art and Design

Laguna Food Pantry

Laguna Ocean Foundation

Laguna Outreach for Community Arts (LOCA)

Lestonnac Free Clinic

National Catholic Community Foundation

Nuclear Age Peace Foundation

Open Roads Academy

Orange Coast Community Foundation

Pacific Marine Mammal Center

Pebble Beach Company Foundation

Pharia Foundation

Pollinator Protection Fund

Pueblo Unido

Pursuit Leadership Foundation

Roof Above

Sally's Fund

School On Wheels

Small Wonders Foundation

TreePeople

Tufts University

University of Hawaii Foundation - Wai'ale'ale Project

University of Miami

Unlimited Possibilities

US Coalition on Sustainability

The VII Foundation

For more information about the William, Jeff & Jennifer Gross Family Foundation, please visit https://grossfamilyfoundation.com/. For additional information about Bill Gross, visit https://williamhgross.com/.

SOURCE The William, Jeff & Jennifer Gross Family Foundation