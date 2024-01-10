WISCONSIN, January 10 - An Act to amend 20.235 (1) (e) (title) and 20.285 (1) (gb) of the statutes; Relating to: funding related to a Minnesota-Wisconsin student reciprocity agreement and making an appropriation.
Status: S - Finance
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb896
You just read:
SB896 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Joint Committee on Finance - 2024-01-10
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.