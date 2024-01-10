Submit Release
SB896 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Joint Committee on Finance - 2024-01-10

WISCONSIN, January 10 - An Act to amend 20.235 (1) (e) (title) and 20.285 (1) (gb) of the statutes; Relating to: funding related to a Minnesota-Wisconsin student reciprocity agreement and making an appropriation.

Status: S - Finance

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb896

