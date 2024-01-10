Submit Release
SB768 in Sen: Public hearing held - 2024-01-10

WISCONSIN, January 10 - An Act to renumber and amend 101.16 (2); and to create 101.16 (2) (b) of the statutes; Relating to: prohibiting certain rules related to dispensing liquefied petroleum gases for vehicle fuel purposes.

Status: S - Transportation and Local Government

1/10/2024 Sen. Public hearing held  

