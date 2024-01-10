DOA News Release: HDOA Maui Offices closed for maintenance

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

ʻOIHANA MAHIʻAI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KIAʻĀINA



SHARON HURD

CHAIRPERSON

HAWAI`I BOARD OF AGRICULTURE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

NR24-03

Jan. 9, 2024

MAUI HDOA OFFICES TEMPORARILY CLOSED FOR BUILDING MAINTENANCE

HONOLULU – Some Maui offices of the Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture (HDOA) will be temporarily closed for building maintenance from Jan. 12 to approximately early summer 2024. Offices located at 635 Mua St. will be closed during construction, including the Plant Quarantine Branch (PQB), Plant Pest Control Branch, Pesticides Branch, Animal Disease Control Branch and the Quality Assurance Division. Staff will be working remotely. A drop box will be located in a trailer in the parking lot fronting the building for envelopes or other small items. HDOA apologizes for any inconvenience during the building closure and has made accommodations to provide services without disruption.

For inquiries for the Mua St. offices, contact:

Plant Quarantine Branch (plant inspections and import questions) 808-872-3848 (PQB offices at Kahului Airport) Transporting plant material from Hawai‘i to the U.S. Mainland or foreign countries, contact the U.S. Department of Agriculture (federal) 808-877-5261 Transporting dogs and cats to Hawai‘i 808-483-7151 or email: [email protected] HDOA Maui veterinarian – Animal Disease Control 808-344-2639 Pesticides Branch – Education 808-873-3078 or 808-793-7035 Pesticides Branch – Enforcement 808-283-9122 Plant Pest Control Branch 808-873-3949 Plant Pest Control – Noxious Weed Specialist 808-873-3080 Commodities Branch 808-873-3554 Other inquiries 808-873-3555 HDOA Main Office – Honolulu 808-973-9560 or email: [email protected]

# # #

Media Contact:

Janelle Saneishi, Public Information Officer

Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture

808-973-9560

[email protected]

http://hdoa.hawaii.gov

HDOA is committed to maintaining an environment free from discrimination, retaliation, or harassment on the basis of race, color, sex, national origin, age, or disability, or any other class as protected under federal or state law, with respect to any program or activity.

For more information, including language accessibility and filing a complaint, please contact HDOA Non-Discrimination Coordinator at 808-973-9591, or visit HDOA’s website at http://hdoa.hawaii.gov/.

To request translation, interpretation, modifications, accommodations, or other auxiliary aids or services for this document, contact the HDOA at 808-973-9591 or email [email protected].

Paʻa ka manaʻo o ka HDOA ma hope o ka pāpā loa ʻana i ka hoʻokae, ʻimi mākaia, a hoʻopilikia ʻana no kō ke kanaka lāhui, ʻili, keka, ʻāina, kūlana makahiki, kīnānā, a mea ʻokoʻa aʻe i kaʻa ma lalo o nā kānāwai pekelala a mokuʻāina, ma kona mau papahana a hanana.

No kekahi ʻike hou aku, e laʻa nā lawelawe unuhi ʻōlelo a me ka waiho ʻana i palapala hoʻopiʻi, e hoʻohui ʻoe me HDOA ma -808-973-9591, a i ʻole e kipa aku i kō ka HDOA kaha pūnaewele ma http://hdoa.hawaii.gov/.

No ke noi ʻana i kōkua māhele a unuhi ʻōlelo, a me nā lawelawe a kōkua keu o kēlā ʻano kēia ʻano e pili ana i kēia palapala, e kelepona aku i ke keʻena o ka Luna Hoʻokele o ka HDOA ma 808-973-9591 a i ʻole e leka uila aku iā [email protected].

Ti HDOA ket nakatutok iti panangtaginayon iti aglawlaw a nawaya manipud iti panangidumduma, panagibales, wenno panagabuso a maibasar iti puli, kolor, seks, nasion a nagtaudan, edad, wenno disabilidad, wenno aniaman a dadduma pay a klase kas maprotektaran iti masakupan ti linteg ti pederal wenno estado, mainaig iti aniaman a programa wenno aktibidad.

Para iti ad-adu pay nga impormasion, kairamanan ti aksesibilidad ti lengguahe ken panagidatag iti reklamo, maidawat a kontaken ti HDOA iti 808-973-9591, wenno bisitaen ti website ti HDOA iti http://hdoa.hawaii.gov/.

Tapno agkiddaw iti panagipatarus, interpretasion, modipikasion, akomodasion, wenno dadduma pay a pangtulong a tulong wenno serbisio para iti daytoy a dokumento, kontaken ti Opisina ti Mangidadaulo iti HDOA iti 808-973-9591 wenno ag-email iti [email protected].

HDOA ມີຄວາມມຸ້ງໝັ້ນທີ່ຈະຮັກສາສະພາບແວດລ້ອມທີ່ບໍ່ມີການຈຳແນກ, ການໂຕ້ຕອບ ຫຼື ການລ່ວງລະເມີດດ້ານເຊື້ອຊາດ, ສີຜິວ, ເພດ, ຊາດກຳເນີດ, ອາຍຸ ຫຼື ຄວາມພິການ ຫຼື ປະເພດອື່ນໆ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການຄຸ້ມຄອງພາຍໃຕ້ກົດໝາຍຂອງລັດຖະບານ ຫຼື ລັດ, ໃນສ່ວນທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບໂຄງການໃດໆ ຫຼື ກິດຈະກຳ.

ສຳລັບຂໍ້ມູນເພີ່ມເຕີມ, ລວມທັງການເຂົ້າເຖິງພາສາ ແລະ ການຮ້ອງທຸກ, ກະລຸນາຕິດຕໍ່ຫາ HDOA ທີ່ 808-973-9591 ຫຼື ເຂົ້າເບິ່ງເວັບໄຊທ໌ຂອງ HDOA ທີ່ http://hdoa.hawaii.gov/.

ເພື່ອຂໍການແປ, ການຕີຄວາມ, ການດັດແປງ, ການ ອຳ ນວຍຄວາມສະດວກ ຫຼື ເຄື່ອງຊ່ວຍ ຫຼື ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອບໍລິການເສີມອື່ນໆ ສຳລັບເອກະສານນີ້, ຕິດຕໍ່ຫ້ອງການ HDOA ຂອງປະທານ ທີ່

808-973-9591 ຫຼື ສົ່ງອີເມວຫາ [email protected].

夏威夷州農業部門在舉辦任何計劃或活動致力於維護一個不受種族、膚色、性別、國籍、年齡, 殘障或受聯邦及州法律保護的任何其他類別而受到歧視、報復或騷擾的環境。

如需更多資訊，包括語言無障礙和提交投訴，請致電 808-973-9591 聯絡夏威夷州農業部門，或瀏覽網站 http://hdoa.hawaii.gov/ 。

如對本文有以下相關需要 (翻譯、解讀、修改、調整或其他輔充的服務) 請致電

808-973-9591 或發送電子郵件至 [email protected].

Nakatuon ang HDOA sa pagpapanatili ng kapaligiran na malaya sa diskriminasyon, paghihiganti, o panliligalig batay sa lahi, kulay, kasarian, bansang pinagmulan, edad, o kapansanan, o anumang iba pang klase na protektado sa ilalim ng batas ng pederal o estado, na patungkol sa anumang programa o aktibidad.

Para sa karagdagang impormasyon, kasama na ang kahandaang mai-access ng wika at pagsasampa ng reklamo, mangyaring makipag-ugnayan sa HDOA sa 808-973-9591, o bisitahin ang website ng HDOA sa http://hdoa.hawaii.gov/ .

Upang humiling ng pagsasalin, interpretasyon, pagbabago, akomodasyon, o iba pang mga pantulong na tulong o serbisyo para sa dokumentong ito, makipag-ugnayan sa Opisina ng Tagapangulo ng HDOA sa 808-973-9591 o mag-email sa [email protected].

HDOA มุ่งมั่นที่จะรักษาสภาพแวดล้อมให้ปราศจากการเลือกปฏิบัติ การตอบโต้ หรือการล่วงละเมิดทาง เชื้อชาติ สีผิว เพศ ชาติกำเนิด อายุ หรือความทุพพลภาพ หรือประเภทอื่นใดที่ได้รับการคุ้มครองภายใต้กฎหมายของรัฐบาลกลางหรือของรัฐ ในส่วนที่เกี่ยวกับโครงการใดๆ หรือกิจกรรม

สำหรับข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม รวมถึงการเข้าถึงภาษาและการยื่นเรื่องร้องเรียน โปรดติดต่อ HDOA ที่ 808-973-9591 หรือเยี่ยมชมเว็บไซต์ของ HDOA ที่ http://hdoa.hawaii.gov/

หากต้องการขอการแปล ล่ามภาษา การปรับเปลี่ยน ที่พัก หรือความช่วยเหลือหรือบริการสำหรับเอกสารนี้ โปรดติดต่อสำนักงาน HDOA ของประธานที่ 808-973-9591 หรืออีเมล[email protected].

Aloha,

Janelle Saneishi

Public Information Officer

Hawai`i Department of Agriculture

ph: (808) 973-9560

email: [email protected]

Website: https://hdoa.hawaii.gov/

Confidentiality Notice: This e-mail message, including any attachments, is for the sole use of the intended recipient(s) and may contain confidential and/or privileged information. Any review, use, disclosure, or distribution by unintended recipients is prohibited. If you are not the intended recipient(s), please contact the sender by reply e-mail and destroy all copies of the original message.