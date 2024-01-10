Submit Release
FTC Extends Deadline for Fortnite Players to Request Refunds for Unwanted Items

The Federal Trade Commission has extended the deadline for Fortnite gamers and their parents or guardians to submit a claim for compensation from the agency’s 2023 settlement with Epic Games over allegations that the video game maker used dark patterns and other deceptive practices to trick players into making unwanted purchases. The new deadline is February 29, 2024.

Epic agreed to pay $245 million, which the FTC will use to pay claims, as part of the settlement. In September and October, the FTC notified more than 37 million people by email that they may be eligible for compensation. The original deadline to submit a claim was January 17, 2024.

The online claim form is available at www.ftc.gov/Fortnite. Those submitting a claim do not need to submit receipts or other documentation at this time, and their Fortnite account will not be affected by their claim. Consumers who have questions about the claims process can contact the administrator by phone at 1-833-915-0880 or by email at admin@fortniterefund.com.

