Student Organizations Join Forces to Encourage Donations During National Blood Donor Month

School and work-based drives play a critical role in ensuring the availability of blood products for all those in need

Washington, DC, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As National Blood Donor Month continues, student organizations are coming together to express gratitude to America's blood donors and to raise awareness about the critical need for more eligible individuals to give. School and work-based drives are the backbone of the blood supply in this country and are instrumental in securing many of the roughly 7 million blood donors who give each year. With the U.S. blood donor base shrinking, the education community is stepping up its efforts to engage its peers, spread awareness about the significance of blood donation, and emphasize the critical need for new and returning donors.

"Students play a vital role in ensuring a sustainable blood supply for those in need. The blood community is grateful for the countless schools nationwide that open their doors to their local blood center and the many student leaders and partnering groups that organize drives to help patients across their community. This National Blood Donor Month, we encourage educators, students, and all eligible individuals to start the New Year by answering the call to make a difference through blood donation," said Kate Fry, CEO of America’s Blood Centers.

"National Blood Donor Month brings a time to recognize the tremendous impact made through the HOSA-Future Health Professionals and America’s Blood Centers partnership and bring awareness to the ongoing need for support. We are proud of the HOSA chapters across the country who donated more than 21,000 units last year resulting in lives saved and positive career experiences for our members,” said Sarah Walters, Executive Director of HOSA-Future Health Professionals. “We look forward to continuing to this valued partnership which exemplifies the power effective collaboration as local HOSA chapters and their blood centers work together to ensure all are doing their part to support a sustainable blood supply and future health workforce.”

“Health Professions Week celebrates the diverse and vital roles of the many health professionals in our society. One of the ways we can show our appreciation and gratitude is by supporting National Blood Donor Month, which aims to raise awareness of the need for blood donations and to encourage people to donate blood regularly,” said Mandy Nau, Executive Director of Health Professions Week. “Blood donations save lives every day, and we are proud to recognize the students who volunteer to organize blood drives, the phlebotomists who take care of patients, and the work of America's Blood Centers, whose members provide blood and blood products to more than 3,500 hospitals and healthcare facilities across the country. We thank them for their dedication and service to our communities.”

President Richard Nixon proclaimed January 1970 as the first National Blood Donor Month on December 31, 1969, as requested by Senate Joint Resolution 154, to pay tribute to voluntary blood donors and encourage new donors to join. This month continues to be celebrated each year to thank America's blood donors and encourage more people to donate blood.

Blood transfusion remains one of the most common hospital procedures, with patients requiring a blood transfusion every two seconds. More than 42,000 units of red blood cells, platelets, and plasma are used by patients every day. These blood transfusions are needed to treat patients with acute care needs such as trauma and blood loss during childbirth, as well as for disease management for patients with a variety of health conditions, including cancer, inherited blood disorders, cardiovascular and orthopedic surgeries, and organ and bone marrow transplants.

ABC and its international division, ADRP: the Association for Blood Donor Professionals, have released Vein to Vein: The Science of Blood Donation, a groundbreaking high school education program to help educators craft lesson plans to develop student leadership skills and a lifelong interest in supporting our nation’s blood supply. This turn-key resource is educator-crafted and designed to meet Next Generation Science Standards. Implementation goes beyond the field of science to also offer opportunities to integrate English Language Arts and Mathematics. This complementary resource is available online here.

Founded in 1962, America’s Blood Centers is the national organization bringing together community-based, independent blood centers. Its member organizations operate more than 600 blood collection sites providing close to 60 percent of the U.S., and a quarter of the Canadian, blood supply. These blood centers serve more than 150 million people and provide blood products and services to more than 3,500 hospitals and healthcare facilities across North America. All ABC U.S. members are licensed and regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For more information, visit www.AmericasBlood.org.

HOSA-Future Health Professionals provides a unique program of leadership development, motivation, and recognition exclusively for secondary, postsecondary, middle school, adult, and collegiate students enrolled in health science education and biomedical science programs or have interests in pursuing careers in health professions. Since its inception in 1976, HOSA has grown steadily, reaching over 2.5 million members through 54 chartered HOSA Associations across the country and around the world. For more information, visit www.HOSA.org.

Health Professions Week is a digital career exploration event for high-school and college students who are discovering careers in healthcare. It represents 19 Professional Education and Healthcare Organizations featuring 26 different pathways to the health professions, including the American Association of Medical Colleges (AAMC), the American Dental Association (ADEA), the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN), and a growing number of partners. For more information, visit www.explorehealthcareers.org/hpw/

