The Tinplate Packaging Market is Modified to Satisfy Beverage Packaging, Sustainable Tinplate Packaging, and High-quality Metal Packaging Demands | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The latest update of Tinplate Packaging Market is estimated to grow at 1,143.2 million by 2034, at 4.40 % CAGR in the period to 2034. Increasing demand for smart and sustainable packaging solutions is a major factor driving the growth of the tinplate packaging market

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The tinplate packaging market is expected to expand rapidly over the next ten years, reaching an estimated worth of US$ 743.1 million in 2024. One of the main reasons fueling this rise is the growing need for sustainable metal packaging solutions across various industries, including food and beverage and healthcare packaging. Throughout the projection period, automation and technological improvements in metal packaging procedures are anticipated to contribute to a CAGR of 4.40%. The market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 1,143.2 million by 2034, indicating significant growth prospects for industry participants.



The demand for precise packaging, increased safety, and less metal scrap waste is anticipated to fuel market expansion as these elements are essential to the efficient running of companies in the steel and automation sectors.

The market for tinplate packaging benefits from the expanding food and beverage industry and the entrance of new businesses. Food that has been packaged is in greater demand, and proper product packaging is necessary to protect it from contamination. Companies are using tinplate packaging as a result, creating new market opportunities.

Urbanization and the desire to live a healthy lifestyle have led to a strong demand for tinplate packaging. This worldwide business is driven by consumer demand for packaged and processed commodities. Due to shifting consumer preferences, increased sales of supermarket items, including frozen and chilled food, and altered lifestyles, metal packaging is becoming increasingly popular. These factors are expected to drive product demand throughout the forecast.

Aerosol cans are crucial in the tinplate packaging industry and are used in various sectors like cosmetics, industrial, automotive, health, and home care. Tinplated packing cans are popular due to their nitrogen-infused application, ensuring product consistency, quality, and longer shelf life, as new packaging methods constantly change market dynamics.

“Tinplate packaging is crucial for preserving and protecting products, particularly in the food and beverage industry. Its steel plates coat to prevent corrosion, making it a popular choice for packaging. Moreover, its versatility is evident in its use in various forms like cans, boxes, aerosol caps, and containers." says a Senior Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the Tinplate Packaging Market

The tinplate packaging industry in the United Kingdom is predicted to grow at a stable CAGR of 4.5% through 2034.

The metal packaging market in South Korea is projected to rise at a modest pace of 5.9% CAGR through 2034.

The tinplate packaging industry in Thailand has the potential to increase at a modest 6.6% CAGR through 2034.

China's metal packaging market is estimated to develop at a CAGR of 6.8% through 2034.

The demand for tinplate packaging in India is anticipated to expand at a 7.7% CAGR through 2034.



Competitive Landscape of the Tinplate Packaging Market

The worldwide market for tinplate packaging is constantly changing due to strategic alliances, joint ventures, product innovation, acquisitions and mergers, and innovations. These elements propel the market's continuous growth, which serves a knowledgeable clientele well-versed in technological specifics. By using strategic alliances and a variety of marketing techniques, businesses in this industry hope to grow and draw in a large consumer base. Industry participants are also shifting to online sales channels and launching fresh promotions to increase sales.

Key Companies in the Tinplate Packaging Market

Amcor Limited

Ardagh Group S.A.

Alcoa Corporation

CPMC Holdings Limited

Rexam plc, Greif

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd.

Tata Tinplate

AJ Packaging Limited

Ball Corporation

Thyssenkrupp AG

Zenith Tins Pvt. Ltd.

Ardagh Group S.A., Guangnan (Holdings) Limited

JFE Steel Corporation

Colep United Kingdom Ltd

ArcelorMittal;

Toyo Kohan Co., Ltd

Nippon Steel Corporation

POSCO

United States Steel

Crown Holdings

Baosteel Group

Berlin Metals

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Ton Yi Industrial Corp

Hegang Co. Ltd

ChinaSteel.

Recent Developments in the Tinplate Packaging Market

Rhodius, a manufacturing business, recently invested to extend its production line in August 2023. The firm has added a third canning line from Dortmund-based technical firm KHS to boost its production capacity.

Rasselstein committed to providing Sika Deutschland, a specialized chemicals manufacturer, with blue mint packaging steel in June 2023. When tinplate pails are produced, the amount of CO2 emissions is reduced by 62% thanks to the bluemint steel.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Cans

Containers

Lids

Drums and pails

Others



By End Use:

Food Packaging

Beverages Packaging

Alcoholic Drinks

Aerosol Products Packaging

Cosmetics

Healthcare

Automotive

Others

By Thickness:

0.13 to 0.20 mm

0.20 to 0.40 mm

More than 0.40 mm



By Types:

Prime Grade Tinplate

Secondary Grade Tinplate

Others



By Metal Types:

Steel

Iron

Tin



By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East & Africa



Author

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

