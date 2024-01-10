Proposed rule available for comment

DES MOINES -- In accordance with Executive Order 10 (EO10), the Iowa DNR will hold a formal public comment period for the proposed Iowa Administrative Code Chapter 65 (567 IAC Chapter 65) - Animal Feeding Operations. The public comment period is open until Feb. 23.

The public may provide comments on the proposed rule. Written comments must be received no later than 4:30 p.m. on Feb.23. Written comments may be sent in any of the following manner:

Email: afo@dnr.iowa.gov

Fax: 515.725.8201

Mail: Iowa DNR, Attn: Kelli Book, 502 East 9th Street, Des Moines, IA 50319.

Additionally, two public hearings on the proposed rule will be held. Persons who wish to make oral comments at a public hearing will be asked to state their names for the record and confine their remarks to the subject of this proposed rulemaking.

In-Person: Wednesday, Feb. 14, from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m., Auditorium – Wallace State Office Building.

Virtual: Monday, Feb. 19, from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. To participate in the virtual hearing, please submit a request for the link to afo@dnr.iowa.gov. All requests for the link must be received by 9:00 a.m. on Feb. 19.

Additional information and a copy of the NOIA is available on the DNR’s animal feeding operations web page at www.iowadnr.gov/afo/rules. Questions may be directed to afo@dnr.iowa.gov.