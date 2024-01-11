NordLEI Achieves Global Milestone: Secures 8th Rank in Active Legal Entity Identifier Management

NordLEI has reached a notable achievement by being ranked 8th in the world in terms of the number of active LEIs under management.

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NordLEI, a leading issuer of Legal Entity Identifiers (LEIs) in Northern Europe, has achieved a significant milestone by being ranked 8th globally for the number of active LEIs under its management. This ranking, based on December 2023 data from the Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation (GLEIF), cements NordLEI's growing influence in the financial industry.

Anders Åström, CEO of NordLEI, expressed his enthusiasm and forward-looking vision: "Attaining the 8th position on a global scale is not just a remarkable achievement for NordLEI, but also a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence. Our focus has always been on delivering high-quality services and ensuring customer satisfaction. This milestone reflects our significant role in the financial sector and our dedication to maintaining these standards. As we celebrate this achievement, we look forward to serving even more customers and continuing our journey towards being the best in the industry."

This attainment follows NordLEI's recognition as the best-performing LEI issuer in the Mid-Cap category by GLEIF last year, further highlighting the company's strive towards becoming the premier choice for LEI issuance.

About Legal Entity Identifiers:

The Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) is a 20-character alphanumeric code. It is used to uniquely identifies legal entities participating in financial transactions. The LEI system was initiated as a response to the 2008 financial crisis, and aim to enhance transparency in financial data systems. It is now a requirement for most entities involved in securities trading.

About GLEIF:

The Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation, established in June 2014, is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting transparency in global financial markets. GLEIF manages the implementation and use of the LEI, which is crucial for improving risk management and efficiency in financial transactions.

About NordLEI:

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Stockholm, NordLEI stands as a leading issuer of LEIs in Northern Europe and the first GLEIF-accredited Local Operating Unit in Scandinavia. With ISO 27001 certification, NordLEI is committed to security and quality in its services. The company has served over 170,000 customers, offering LEIs with varied validity options and adhering to stringent GDPR standards.