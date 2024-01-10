Tennessee Wildlife Calendar Photo Contest Open Now

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is now accepting entries for its 2024-25 photo contest for publication in Tennessee Wildlife’s annual calendar and license cards. All interested photographers are invited to submit up to 10 of their best photos on fishing, hunting, boating, and wildlife species native to Tennessee.

This year’s contest returns to a TWRA traditional August-July format by popular demand. The selected winning entries will appear in the 2024-25 calendar which begins in August 2024. Photographers must submit their photo entries by March 29, 2024.

Photos must be horizontal (landscape), in JPEG format, sized to print no smaller than 8-1/2x11, and resolution should be at least 300 pixels/inch. If a photo is selected for the calendar edition, the photographer will receive a cash stipend of $60.

Tennessee Wildlife is the official magazine for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Subscription rates are $10 for one year, $17 for two years and $25 for three years.

Submit Entries to the 2024-25 Tennessee Wildlife Photo Calendar Contest

