Greystone Monticello Provides $36.3 Million in Bridge Financing for Student Housing in Bloomington, Indiana

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone Monticello, a bridge lending program serving as a one-stop shop provider of capital finance products and services for the multifamily and senior housing sectors, has provided a $36,300,000 bridge loan for a 226-unit student housing property in Bloomington, Indiana. Greystone intends to transition the property to a permanent exit with an innovative HUD-insured green financing.



The financing was originated by Michael Zukerman and Adam Lipkin of Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company.

“Greystone clients benefit from our commitment to continuous innovation on their behalf, which is needed more than ever in today’s challenging capital markets. As a result, we were able to provide a unique and seamless non-recourse bridge-to-perm financing solution that was more advantageous over options in the market,” said Mr. Zukerman.

“The Greystone Monticello team is highly skilled and efficient -- we pride ourselves on creating value for our clients on every transaction,” added Eric Baum, head of the multifamily sales desk at Greystone Monticello.

