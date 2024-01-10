DCGO Long-Term Shareholder Alert: Contact Johnson Fistel if You Are a DocGo Long-Term Shareholder for More Information

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of DocGo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCGO).



If you are a current, long-term shareholder of DocGo continuously holding shares on or before November 8, 2022 you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/DocGoInc2

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed against DocGo. The lawsuit alleges DocGo made false or misleading statements and/or omitted material adverse information regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including: (i) DocGo’s executive hiring processes were inadequate to fully review and vet the professional and academic backgrounds of job candidates; (ii) the foregoing increased the likelihood of disruptive executive turnover; (iii) contrary to its representations to investors, DocGo had overstated the efficacy of its mobile health and medical transportation services; and (iv) all of the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to subject DocGo to significant reputational and/or regulatory scrutiny that would negatively impact the Company’s financial position and/or prospects.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the members of DocGo’s board of directors violated the securities laws and breached their fiduciary duties.

If you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. Johnson Fistel seeks to recover losses incurred due to violations of federal securities laws. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Johnson Fistel, LLP has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800, San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations or Frank J. Johnson, Esq., (619) 814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com or fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com