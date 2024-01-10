New Leaf Detox & Treatment Offers New Range of Customized Addiction Treatment Programs at their California Detox Center

Laguna Niguel, California – New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc., an acclaimed detox and rehab center that provides each patient with a full array of tools, specific treatment, and vital resources they need to live their best life, free of pain and addiction, is excited to announce a new range of customized treatment programs at its California Detox center.

The new customized treatment programs at New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. are designed to meet the individual needs of each patient and include a wide variety of substance abuse services, including detox and inpatient rehab. Since everyone reacts differently to different substances, the addiction recovery programs vary depending on the substance of abuse and the mental well-being of each patient.

“If you are ready to commit to recovery and beating your addiction once and for all, then New Leaf Detox and Treatment in California is ready to help you take that step,” said a spokesperson for New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. “We provide a customized treatment plan for each patient. If you reach out, one of our program directors or addiction treatment specialists will ensure you have all the information you need to make the best decision for your treatment. We will help you with insurance verification or payment plans to ensure you have the right information and can focus on making the most important decision of your life.”

The Addiction Treatment offered at New Leaf Detox is designed to heal patients from psychological struggles. By addressing the root causes of what led them to abuse drugs and alcohol originally, the addiction specialists at New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. can help them recover fully. Substance abuse is damaging to the mind and body, therefore the experienced therapists at the treatment center will guide patients through detox and recovery, allowing them to achieve physical and mental wellness.

Some of the customized addiction treatment programs offered at New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. include:

Evidence-Based Therapy

Psychotherapy

Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy

Medication Assisted Treatment

Holistic Treatment

Physical Recovery

Yoga

Trauma-Informed Care

New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. accepts all PPO insurance and invites those who want to begin their journey to rehabilitation to call their friendly team or fill out the contact form on its website today for a specialist to reach out and help them take the first step.

New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. is a premium alcohol and drug rehab center with locations in Laguna Niguel and San Juan Capistrano that is committed to helping individuals break the cycle of addiction. Believing that sustainable life-long recovery and rehabilitation is achieved through the transformation of self, New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. provides patients the knowledge, life skills, and resources through individualized treatment programs, therapy, and rehab so they can achieve a life worth living without drugs.

