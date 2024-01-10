Submit Release
Exploring our changing ocean

Published 10 January 2024

The project includes the development of six interactive StoryMaps showcasing relevant ocean acidification trends, science activities, stakeholder engagements and policy responses taking place across regions where NOAA supports U.S. Coastal Acidification Networks (“CANs”). The six regional NOAA CANs include activities in Alaska, California Current, North Atlantic, Mid-Atlantic, South Atlantic and the Gulf.  

Each regional storymap includes:

  • An overview of climate-ocean change, including the causes of ocean acidification (OA). 
  • Synopsis of OA trends and potential impacts to marine species, ecosystems, and human communities most at risk.
  • Highlight reel  of activities and policies occurring within the region to better understand and respond to OA and climate-ocean change. This includes leadership and examples from state government, seafood growers, Tribal government, Port/ municipalities, and community members.
  • Proposed “calls to action” that can be taken by an individual.
  • An Interactive map of the United States, indicating where relevant  ACP member Aquariums are located.

Each specific region’s storymap can be accessed with the following links:

  1. Alaska’s changing ocean
  2. Changes in the Mid-Atlantic
  3. The changing Pacific
  4. The changing Gulf
  5. Changes in the South Atlantic

ArcGIS StoryMaps, 10 January 2024. Full article.

