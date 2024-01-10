Amplified subsurface signals of ocean acidification

Abstract

We evaluate the impact of anthropogenic carbon (C ant ) accumulation on multiple ocean acidification (OA) metrics throughout the water column and across the major ocean basins using the GLODAPv2.2016b mapped product. OA is largely considered a surface-intensified process caused by the air-to-sea transfer of C ant ; however, we find that the partial pressure of carbon dioxide gas (pCO 2 ), Revelle sensitivity Factor (RF), and hydrogen ion concentration ([H+]) exhibit their largest responses to C ant well below the surface (>100 m). This is because subsurface seawater is usually less well-buffered than surface seawater due to the accumulation of natural carbon from organic matter remineralization. pH and aragonite saturation state (Ω Ar ) do not exhibit spatially coherent amplified subsurface responses to C ant accumulation in the GLODAPv2.2016b mapped product, though nonlinear characteristics of the carbonate system work to amplify subsurface changes in each OA metric evaluated except Ω Ar . Regional variability in the vertical gradients of natural and anthropogenic carbon create regional hot spots of subsurface intensified OA metric changes, with implications for vertical shifts in biologically relevant chemical thresholds. C ant accumulation has resulted in subsurface pCO 2 , RF, and [H+] changes that significantly exceed their respective surface change magnitudes, sometimes by >100%, throughout large expanses of the ocean. Such interior ocean pCO 2 changes are outpacing the atmospheric pCO 2 change that drives OA itself. Re-emergence of these waters at the sea surface could lead to elevated CO 2 evasion rates and reduced ocean carbon storage efficiency in high-latitude regions where waters do not have time to fully equilibrate with the atmosphere before subduction.

Key points

The largest changes in multiple metrics of ocean acidification (OA) occur below the sea surface due to carbonate system nonlinearities

Across broad ocean realms, subsurface changes in the partial pressure of carbon dioxide gas (pCO 2 ) driven by OA exceed the atmospheric pCO 2 change

) driven by OA exceed the atmospheric pCO change Implications for ecosystem habitability, ocean carbon storage, and marine carbon dioxide removal strategies require investigation

Fassbender A. J., Carter B. R., Sharp J. D., Huang Y., Arroyo M. C. & Frenzel H., 2023. Amplified subsurface signals of ocean acidification. Global Biogeochemical Cycles 37: e2023GB007843. doi: 10.1029/2023GB007843. Article.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related