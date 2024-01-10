Amplified subsurface signals of ocean acidification
Amplified subsurface signals of ocean acidificationPublished 10 January 2024 Science Leave a Comment
Tags: chemistry
Abstract
We evaluate the impact of anthropogenic carbon (Cant) accumulation on multiple ocean acidification (OA) metrics throughout the water column and across the major ocean basins using the GLODAPv2.2016b mapped product. OA is largely considered a surface-intensified process caused by the air-to-sea transfer of Cant; however, we find that the partial pressure of carbon dioxide gas (pCO2), Revelle sensitivity Factor (RF), and hydrogen ion concentration ([H+]) exhibit their largest responses to Cant well below the surface (>100 m). This is because subsurface seawater is usually less well-buffered than surface seawater due to the accumulation of natural carbon from organic matter remineralization. pH and aragonite saturation state (ΩAr) do not exhibit spatially coherent amplified subsurface responses to Cant accumulation in the GLODAPv2.2016b mapped product, though nonlinear characteristics of the carbonate system work to amplify subsurface changes in each OA metric evaluated except ΩAr. Regional variability in the vertical gradients of natural and anthropogenic carbon create regional hot spots of subsurface intensified OA metric changes, with implications for vertical shifts in biologically relevant chemical thresholds. Cant accumulation has resulted in subsurface pCO2, RF, and [H+] changes that significantly exceed their respective surface change magnitudes, sometimes by >100%, throughout large expanses of the ocean. Such interior ocean pCO2 changes are outpacing the atmospheric pCO2 change that drives OA itself. Re-emergence of these waters at the sea surface could lead to elevated CO2 evasion rates and reduced ocean carbon storage efficiency in high-latitude regions where waters do not have time to fully equilibrate with the atmosphere before subduction.
Key points
- The largest changes in multiple metrics of ocean acidification (OA) occur below the sea surface due to carbonate system nonlinearities
- Across broad ocean realms, subsurface changes in the partial pressure of carbon dioxide gas (pCO2) driven by OA exceed the atmospheric pCO2 change
- Implications for ecosystem habitability, ocean carbon storage, and marine carbon dioxide removal strategies require investigation
Fassbender A. J., Carter B. R., Sharp J. D., Huang Y., Arroyo M. C. & Frenzel H., 2023. Amplified subsurface signals of ocean acidification. Global Biogeochemical Cycles 37: e2023GB007843. doi: 10.1029/2023GB007843. Article.