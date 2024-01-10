Behavidence Care Achieves Over 80% Accuracy in Detecting Depression and Anxiety, Widely Adopted by 1,000+ US Clinicians
Behavidence Care, an AI mental health monitoring platform, achieves over 80% accuracy in detecting MDD and GAD, enhancing therapy effectiveness.NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Behavidence, a leading innovator in AI technology for mental health monitoring, announces that its state-of-the-art platform, 'Behavidence Care', is now adopted by over a thousand clinicians across the United States. Tailored for mental health professionals, this Software as a Service (SaaS) platform allows for customization and white-labeling of the Behavidence app, revolutionizing remote patient monitoring.
Clinical studies have validated the high accuracy of Behavidence Care, with its proprietary Similarity Scores showing over 80% accuracy in detecting depression and anxiety. This achievement in precision is attributed to the analysis of subtle changes in phone usage patterns, upholding the highest standards of patient privacy and data security.
The platform's adoption has led to increased therapy session engagement and the ability to identify underlying conditions and comorbidities that might otherwise remain undetected. Clinicians receive daily scores and insights into patient mental health, fostering more effective therapy and mindful recovery.
Streamlining Patient-Clinician Connection:
To utilize Behavidence Care, patients are required to download the app and enter a unique clinician code generated in the SaaS platform. This code links the patient directly with their clinician, enabling the clinician to access daily scores and mental health data. Additionally, the platform allows clinicians to send standardized questionnaires such as PHQ9, GAD7, ASRS, and more, directly to patients. This process not only streamlines the collection of valuable mental health data but also ensures it is done in an anonymized and secure manner, respecting patient confidentiality and privacy.
Behavidence's commitment to advancing mental health treatment is underscored by the success and capabilities of Behavidence Care, setting new standards in the realm of mental health monitoring and care.
For more information about Behavidence Care and its impact on mental health treatment, visit https://care.behavidence.com/quick/
