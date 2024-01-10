Building on Bitcoin: How Yala is Transforming BTC’s Potential into A Reality

New York, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a digital age where cryptocurrency is synonymous with innovative potential, Bitcoin, as the pioneer of decentralization, has often been regarded more as a static store of value than a dynamic asset. Yala emerges as a visionary Bitcoin builder, claiming to have developed a mechanism poised to unlock Bitcoin's untapped billions. This initiative aims to transform Bitcoin from a passive asset into an active force within the burgeoning Decentralized Finance (DeFi) sector.





Yala’s solution is as bold as it is innovative. By building a native DeFi protocol that operates within the Bitcoin ecosystem, Yala is creating a new paradigm. The protocol seeks to harness Bitcoin's inherent security and liquidity while introducing the adaptability that has been missing. At the heart of Yala’s strategy is the BRC Module, a pioneering tool adopted by Yala to enable the use of Bitcoin as collateral. This allows Bitcoin holders to engage in the lending, borrowing, and yield farming activities, directly on the Bitcoin blockchain, without the need to first convert their BTC into other tokens or rely on third-party platforms. In addition, Yala's pioneering intent-centric design for Bitcoin DeFi enables users to achieve their goals to skip the complex processes, with just a few clicks.





Yala's features are carefully crafted to address the limitations of Bitcoin's current use cases:

1. Native DeFi on Bitcoin: By creating a DeFi ecosystem that operates directly on the Bitcoin blockchain, Yala ensures that the security and integrity of the platform are as robust as Bitcoin itself.





2. Comprehensive DeFi Solutions: Yala introduces a range of services, including lending, decentralized clearing, and asset issuance within the BRC-20 framework. This includes innovative over-collateralized borrowing and a pioneering insurance mechanism to mitigate transactional risks in DeFi.





3. Pioneering Insurance Mechanism: Addressing transaction delays and challenges in BTC DeFi, Yala's innovative insurance mechanism integrates profit-sharing and agent-based Takaful models, providing users with independent insurance options, separate from the lending system.

4. Enhanced Liquidity: Leveraging Bitcoin as collateral in DeFi transactions, Yala aims to unlock billions in idle BTC liquidity.





5. Decentralization and Security: Yala is committed to maintaining a high degree of decentralization and security, leveraging Bitcoin's proof-of-work consensus mechanism.





6. User-Friendly Interface: Yala's user-friendly and intent-centric design bypasses cumbersome features of Bitcoin’s UTXO model and simplifies Bitcoin DeFi interactions. This design enables easy staking of BTC for stablecoins or increasing BTC holdings without complex processes, making it accessible to all.





7. Interoperability: Yala plans to integrate with various Bitcoin Layer 2 solutions, starting with BRC and STX, to provide seamless and cost-effective transactions across platforms.

In Q1 2024, Yala is set to significantly advance Bitcoin’s DeFi capabilities. Following the upcoming White Paper release, Yala will continue to enhance its product development and expand its community footprint in January. In February, Yala will invite users to participate in the private beta testing of the Black Module, leading up to the launch and public testing of its testnet in March.

Yala's potential to unlock dormant Bitcoin value could catalyze a wave of financial innovation, transforming Bitcoin from a static asset to a dynamic currency with diverse DeFi applications. As Yala progresses through Q1 2024, the crypto community awaits the unlocking of billions in latent value, anticipating a fundamental shift in the Bitcoin ecosystem.





About Yala

Yala is Re-pioneering Bitcoin’s DeFi Frontier. At Yala, we’re dedicated to transforming Bitcoin into a DeFi powerhouse by enabling the collateralization and lending of native BTC, BRC-20, Layer 2, and sidechain assets. We strive to enhance overall liquidity and unlock the inherent value of dormant on-chain Bitcoin. Our protocol serves Bitcoin holders and participants across the entire ecosystem, elevating Bitcoin’s utility through smart contracts and more.



