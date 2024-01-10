Ninepoint Partners Announces Sponsorship of Canadian Olympic Swimmer Summer McIntosh

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP (“Ninepoint”), one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms, announced a new sponsorship agreement with Canadian Olympic swimmer Summer McIntosh. The Toronto native plans to compete with Team Canada at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and Ninepoint is proud to support her in her efforts to achieve excellence.



“Summer is truly an extraordinary athlete and a shining example for young Canadians across the country,” said James Fox, Ninepoint co-CEO and Managing Partner. “Summer represents many of the values that Ninepoint holds dear, including her can-do attitude and her commitment to being the best in her field.”

At the age of 14, Summer became the youngest athlete to compete for Team Canada at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games and went on to take fourth place in the Women’s 400-meter freestyle.

Since then, her reputation as a once-in-a-lifetime athlete has exploded. A four-time World Aquatics champion and two-time Commonwealth Games gold medalist, she is the current world record holder in the women's 400 metre individual medley. She won two golds at each of the 2023 World Aquatics Championships and 2022 FINA World Championships in the 200-meter butterfly and 400-meter individual medley becoming the first Canadian to hold two world titles at the event. At the 2022 Commonwealth Games she became the most decorated Canadian athlete of the games, taking home six medals and paving her way to Paris 2024.

“We love Summer’s positive outlook, and it’s our goal to play an instrumental role in getting young Canadians behind her Olympic quest in 2024,” John Wilson, co-CEO and Managing Partner added. “Summer’s brand of hope and promise is rare, and we’re thrilled to be part of it.”

About Ninepoint Partners

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $8 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.

