2024 Predictions and Advice for UK Expat and Foreign National Investors

A lot of the trends that emerged during 2023 are here to stay through 2024 and they’ll continue to be key talking points for existing and future UK expat and foreign national investors.

High mortgage rates will continue to be the driving factor in the UK’s housing market and the impact of high mortgage rates will do much to determine the investment landscape for UK expat and foreign national investors.

The continued falls in property prices will be something that UK expat and foreign national investors can take advantage of. With a booming rental market, UK expat and foreign national investors stand to make big profits from UK investment properties.