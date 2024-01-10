How Much The EIC, Earned Income Credit is for 2023 and 2024 Announced by Harbor Financial

EITC Credit EITC, Earned Income Tax Credit Eligibility for Couples Filing Jointly EITC Tax Refund

TRAVERSE CITY, MI, US, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced that the Earned Income Credit (EIC) will be increasing for tax year 2024.

The EIC is a tax credit designed to help low-to-middle income working individuals and families keep more of their hard-earned money.

In 2024, the maximum credit for taxpayers with no qualifying children will be $600. For taxpayers with one qualifying child, the maximum credit will be $3995.

For taxpayers with two qualifying children, the maximum credit will be $6,604. And for taxpayers with three or more qualifying children, the maximum credit will be $7,430. This increase in the EIC will provide much-needed relief to working individuals and families who struggle to make ends meet.

The EIC is a refundable tax credit, which means that even if a taxpayer owes no tax, they can still receive a refund. This makes the credit especially helpful for those who are working hard but still struggling to make ends meet.

To be eligible for the EIC in 2023 and 2024, taxpayers must meet certain requirements, including having earned income and a valid Social Security number. Taxpayers can use the IRS's EITC Assistant to determine if they are eligible for the credit and to estimate the amount of their credit.

Taxpayers who think they may be eligible for the credit should consult with a qualified tax professional or use the online tax software to determine their eligibility.

To learn more about claiming the credit, visit https://nationaltaxreports.com/earned-income-credit-eic-table/