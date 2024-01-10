MUNBYN Announces Launch of RW401AP Wireless Label Printer

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Munbyn, a leading provider of innovative printing solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of its latest product, the RW401AP wireless label printer . The company has just launched the product in January, 2024, targeting small-medium sized businesses that require a hassle-free printing experience.



AirPrint and WiFi connectivity are its primary features, enabling users to effortlessly print labels from iPhone, iPad, and iMac without the necessity for extra software, drivers, or cables. The AirPrint label printer also supports Android and desktop connections. This functionality is crafted to enhance time efficiency, particularly beneficial for small to medium-sized businesses with a need for swift turnaround times.

In addition to its innovative connectivity features, the 300dpi high-resolution printing of this device significantly enhances its capabilities. Through the optimization of the print head and internal algorithms, it can produce clearer images and logistics labels, offering customers an improved printing experience for both standard and personalized labels.

"We believe that the printer's innovative features and sustainable practices will revolutionize the printing industry and provide small businesses with a hassle-free printing experience," said Mark Yuan, the CEO of Munbyn.





For more information on the RW401AP wireless label printer, please visit www.munbyn.com .

About Munbyn

Munbyn is a leading brand in the thermal printing industry, dedicated to providing innovative and sustainable printing solutions for small and medium-sized businesses.

Founded in 2017, Munbyn has served over 12 million customers worldwide, a testament to the quality and reliability of its products.

Munbyn has also established a strong presence on social media, particularly on Instagram. Its official account has a large following of 180,000 and a consistently high engagement rate of 60%.

The company is also committed to providing excellent customer service and technical support, ensuring that its customers can get the most out of their label printers.

