Max Warehouse Selects Bridgeline’s AI-Powered SmartSearch

WOBURN, Mass., Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a leading marketing technology software company, announced today that Max Warehouse, a home improvement retailer, has selected Bridgeline's AI-powered search technology, HawkSearch, to implement into the retailer’s online shopping website.



HawkSearch will improve Max Warehouse's online revenue by providing customers with a more personalized shopping experience that allows for image, concept, and keyword search so customers can easily find the products they want to buy. Max Warehouse customers will be able to take a photo of products with their cell phone and the site will return similar products to purchase. The customers will also be able to find products by simply describing them if they do not know the name of a product. For example, one can type, “best lights for closets” to find motion-detection lights or lights that automatically turn off when the door is closed.

Smart Search, a groundbreaking AI product from HawkSearch, is powered by the latest breakthrough in AI, Large Language Models (LLMs), to deliver an exceptional search experience. LLMs empower Smart Search to understand the deeper meaning behind queries so that images and typed questions can be recognized as the same query of any underlying matching concepts. The underlying concept is then used to produce search results. In fact, Smart Search’s LLMs are language independent. If you enter the same query in English, Spanish, or Vietnamese, the underlying concept will be the same and the same results will be returned for the website.

Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline Digital, commented on the partnership, stating, "Our collaboration with Max Warehouse reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality online experiences. HawkSearch's personalized and expanded search capabilities are essential in providing the sophisticated and seamless shopping journey that online consumers expect from retailers in this new era of eCommerce."

