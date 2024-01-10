BranchOut Food Engages PCG Advisory to Expand Investment Outreach

Pioneering food tech grows contracts with warehouse grocery leaders

BEND, Ore., Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ: BOF), a disruptive food technology company and producer of dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based products, has engaged PCG Advisory, Inc., a leading firm specializing in investor relations and digital strategies, to act as an advisor for investor relations and strategic communications.

PCG Advisory will collaborate closely with the senior management team at BranchOut Food to enhance the company's investor relations efforts and implement a shareholder communication and digital strategies program aimed at increasing BranchOut Food's visibility within the investment community.

Eric Healy, Chief Executive Officer of BranchOut Food, commented, “We are thrilled to partner with PCG Advisory as we strive to expand our production to meet the growing demands of our retail partners and accelerate our market share in the dehydrated fruit and vegetable sector. A key objective for BranchOut Food in 2024 and beyond is to add value for our customers and shareholders. We are eager to utilize PCG's strategic approach to boost investor awareness of BranchOut's unique value proposition.”

Jeff Ramson, CEO and Founder of PCG Advisory, added, “In 2023, BranchOut Food Inc. achieved significant growth, securing multiple large private label contracts with the nation’s largest retailer, launching its brand in hundreds of grocery and convenience stores, and securing placement in the nation's largest warehouse club in the Southern California and Bay Area regions. These strategic moves, combined with investments in leadership and investor relations, position BranchOut Food for substantial market share growth and increased revenue.”

In Q4 2023, BranchOut Food notched significant improvement in the top-line and closed debt deals to eliminate or reduce the need for near-term equity. It recently renewed significant private-label contracts with the nation’s largest retailer and completed a three-month sensory evaluation with the U.S. Army with excellent results marking a major milestone leading to a possible inclusion in their Meals Ready-To-Eat (MRE) rations.

Dedicated to offering extraordinary natural snacks and real superfood ingredients, BranchOut Food is committed to delivering products that excel in flavor, color and nutrition, while also providing an exceptional taste experience.

About BranchOut Food Inc.

BranchOut Food is an international food-tech company delivering truly great natural snacks and real superfood ingredients enabled by its licensed dehydration technology. The company’s GentleDry Technology is the next generation in dehydration technology, preserving up to 95% of the original nutrition of fresh fruits and vegetables. BranchOut’s technology is protected by more than 17 patents. BranchOut Food is proud to be a leading provider of high-quality dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based products and its commitment to quality and innovation sets it apart as a trusted brand and private label supplier. For more information about BranchOut Food Inc. and its products, please visit www.branchoutfood.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About PCG Advisory, Inc.

PCG Advisory is a leading investor relations firm dedicated to the delivery of top-tier strategic services that encompass investor relations, capital markets navigation, digital strategies and corporate communications for innovative and emerging companies from around the globe. PCG Advisory has extensive experience with life sciences, technology, and other emerging growth companies.

PCG Advisory is part of PCG Holdings Inc., a holding company for a network of resources dedicated to the discovery and creation of value in the small and micro-cap equity market that was founded in 2008. All subsidiaries of PCG Holdings are geared toward helping investors identify value where it is not most obvious by facilitating a dynamic flow of information between its clients and the investment community. PCG Holdings operating subsidiaries also includes PCG Digital which owns, partners with and/or licenses innovative aggregation, distribution, and engagement platforms. PCG Digital reaches thousands of individuals, retail, and institutional investors and stakeholders through its proprietary and extensive distribution network as well as through the use of unique multimedia marketing and audience development techniques. For more information, please go to: www.pcgadvisory.com .