Global Aerostructures Market Size & Share to Surpass $103 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research
Exponential Growth in Demand for Lightweight and Fuel-Efficient Aircraft and Increasing Aircraft Production Rate Augment Market Value to USD 103 Bn, by 2030
Global Aerostructures Market is estimated to be valued at USD 103 Billion by 2030 at an exponential growth of 6.9% in the next seven years.”WASHINGTON, D.C, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Vantage Market Research, the Global Aerostructures Market is estimated to be valued at USD 103 Billion by 2030 at an exponential growth of 6.9% in the next seven years.
— Vantage Market Research
The Aerostructures market is predicted to experience significant revenue growth in the coming years. This growth is attributed to many factors, such as increased outsourcing of aerostructure manufacturing by OEMs, the augmented production of aircraft by major manufacturers, and the rising use of composite materials in commercial aviation.
The Aerostructures market is benefitting from the rising preference for lightweight materials like composites and superalloys to decrease the weight of Aerostructures, as well as the rapid adoption of advanced technologies like 3D printing to boost aircraft production.
𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲
• As more people choose to travel by air, airlines are expanding their fleets, leading to increased demand for Aerostructures.
• Regulations and policies related to aircraft safety and emissions influence the growth of the Aerostructures industry.
• The production rates of aircraft by major manufacturers, such as Boeing and Airbus, have a significant impact on the growth of the Aerostructures industry.
• Investments in research and development by aircraft manufacturers and Aerostructures suppliers drive innovation and growth in the industry.
• Political stability and international relationships might affect the growth of the Aerostructures industry. Trade disputes, sanctions, or political instability in key markets can disrupt the supply chain and impact the industry's growth.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬
• Based on the segmentation of Component, the Fuselages segment is anticipated to have the highest market growth during the forecast period.
• Furthermore, based on the segmentation of End Use, the Aftermarket segment is expected to see maximum market development over the projected period.
• The North America region dominated the market in 2022, holding a significant 40.6% share of the revenue.
• The Asia Pacific area is anticipated to observe maximum market growth over the forecast period.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬
• One of the top market trends is technological advancements. Adopting new technologies and materials in aircraft manufacturing drives the growth of the Aerostructures industry.
• The focus on sustainability and environmental performance is another notable trend. Manufacturers are investing in research and development to develop the newest materials and manufacturing processes that are more environmentally friendly, such as bio-based composites and recyclable materials.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• AAR Corp (U.S.)
• Bombardier Inc. (U.S.)
• SAAB AB (Sweden)
• Spirit Aerosystems Inc. (U.S.)
• Triumph Group Inc. (U.S.)
• Cyient Ltd. (India)
• Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel)
• GKN Aerospace (UK)
• Leonardo SPA (Italy)
• The Boeing Company (U.S.)
• Airbus SAS (France)
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• Companies are expanding their production capacities to meet the growing demand for aircraft components and structures. This helps them to cater to a more extensive customer base and increase their market share.
• Companies form strategic partnerships & collaborations with other industry players to enhance their product offerings, increase their geographical presence, and leverage each other's capabilities.
• Companies in this market are investing in research and development to develop innovative and technologically advanced products, which helps them stay ahead of the competition and cater to the changing requirements of customers.
• Companies are adopting sustainable practices and investing in eco-friendly materials and manufacturing processes. This strategy helps them to meet regulatory requirements, improve their brand image, and draw environmentally conscious customers.
𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• In May 2023, the famed Massachusetts Institute of Technology presented a technological innovation and low-cost development to reinforce important materials used in aerospace and energy generation today.
• In April 2023, Leonardo SPA, an Italian aerospace and aircraft corporation, announced a collaboration with Cisco Technology to create cooperative technology initiatives. The collaboration intends to create cooperative goods and solutions as part of a green transition to safe logistics and transportation systems.
• In February 2033, Heart Aerospace, a Swedish electric aircraft developer, was named as a long-term partner for the air-New Zealand next-generation mission aircraft cooperation. The collaboration will aid in the replacement of the airline's Q300 domestic fleet.
𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭
• Fuselages
• Empennages
• Wings
• Noses
• Nacelles & Pylons
• Doors & Skids
𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥
• Composites
• Alloys & Superalloys
• Metals
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Commercial Aviation
• Business & General Aviation
• Military Aviation
• Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
• Advanced Air Mobility
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞
• OEM
• Aftermarket
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
• In 2022, the fuselages segment accounted for the most substantial market growth.
• With the growing demand for air travel and the increasing size of commercial aircraft, the demand for fuselages is witnessing significant growth.
• Manufacturers are focusing on lightweight materials and advanced manufacturing techniques to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce emissions, thereby contributing to the sustainable development of the aviation industry.
𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
• The alloys and superalloys segment will have significant revenue during the projected timeframe.
• Alloys and superalloys like titanium and nickel-based materials are broadly used in the aerospace industry due to their high strength, corrosion resistance, and ability to withstand extreme temperatures.
• With the rising demand for lightweight & fuel-efficient aircraft, the alloys and superalloys segment is expected to grow substantially in the coming years.
𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
• The unmanned aerial vehicles category is projected to have maximum market growth during the projected timeframe.
• The increasing adoption of UAVs for both military and civilian applications is driving the growth of the global Aerostructures market.
𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
• The aftermarket segment is projected to experience strong growth in revenue in the coming years.
• This can be attributed to the evolving demands in the aftermarket industry and the expanding range of aftermarket services provided by major manufacturers of Aerostructures.
𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
• North America holds a significant share in the global Aerostructures market in 2022 due to the presence of major aerospace manufacturers, such as Boeing.
• The region has a well-established aerospace industry and is witnessing continuous growth in commercial and military aircraft production. Also, increasing defense budgets and rising demand for fuel-efficient aircraft further drive the demand for Aerostructures in North America.
