Brookfield Office Properties Inc. Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid for Preferred Shares

BROOKFIELD NEWS, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Office Properties Inc. (“Brookfield”) today announced it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) for a normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 10% of the public float of each series of the company’s outstanding Class AAA Preference Shares that are listed on the TSX (the “Preferred Shares”). Purchases under the bid will be made through the facilities of the TSX and any alternative Canadian trading systems in compliance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The period of the normal course issuer bid will extend from January 12, 2024 to January 11, 2025, or an earlier date should Brookfield complete its purchases prior to such date. Brookfield will pay the market price at the time of acquisition for any Preferred Shares purchased, but not to exceed the redemption price thereof as stated in the company’s articles. All Preferred Shares acquired by Brookfield under this bid will be cancelled. Brookfield has not repurchased any Preferred Shares in the past 12 months.



Under the normal course issuer bid, Brookfield is authorized to repurchase each respective series of the Preferred Shares as follows:

subject to purchase3 Total Daily Series N BPO.PR.N 11,000,000 11,000,000 13,112 1,100,000 3,278 Series P BPO.PR.P 12,000,000 12,000,000 18,275 1,200,000 4,568 Series R BPO.PR.R 10,000,000 10,000,000 11,465 1,000,000 2,866 Series T BPO.PR.T 10,000,000 10,000,000 12,107 1,000,000 3,026 Series V BPO.PR.X 1,805,489 1,290,789 1,940 129,078 1,000 Series W BPO.PR.W 3,816,527 1,884,427 642 188,442 1,000 Series Y BPO.PR.Y 2,847,711 1,242,911 420 124,291 1,000 Series AA BPO.PR.A 12,000,000 11,975,000 15,288 1,197,500 3,822 Series CC BPO.PR.C 8,000,000 8,000,000 8,933 800,000 2,233 Series EE BPO.PR.E 11,000,000 11,000,000 15,096 1,100,000 3,774 Series GG BPO.PR.G 11,000,000 11,000,000 9,955 1,100,000 2,488 Series II BPO.PR.I 10,000,000 10,000,000 8,978 1,000,000 2,244

Calculated as at December 31, 2023. Calculated for the six months ended December 31, 2023. In accordance with TSX rules, any daily repurchases with respect to: (i) the Series V, Series W and Series Y preferred shares would be limited to 1,000 shares of the respective series and (ii) each of the other series of Preferred Shares (excluding the Series V, Series W and Series Y preferred shares) would be limited to 25% of the average daily trading volume on the TSX of the respective series.



Brookfield is commencing its normal course issuer bid because it believes that, from time to time, the market price of its Preferred Shares may not fully reflect the underlying value of its current business and future prospects. Brookfield believes that, in such circumstances, the outstanding Preferred Shares represent an attractive investment for the company, since a portion of its excess cash generated on an annual basis can be invested for an attractive risk- adjusted return through the normal course issuer bid.

Brookfield may enter into an automatic purchase plan in relation to the normal course issuer bid that would allow for the purchase of Preferred Shares, subject to certain trading parameters, at times when Brookfield ordinarily would not be active in the market due to its own internal trading black-out period, insider trading rules or otherwise. Any such plan entered into with Brookfield’s broker will be adopted in accordance with applicable Canadian securities law and will be announced in a press release. Outside of these periods, Preferred Shares will be repurchased in accordance with management’s discretion and in compliance with applicable law.

