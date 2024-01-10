Herr's Survey: Reveals Top Snacking Flavors for the Playoffs!

79% of fans are geared up and eager to tackle new flavors

NOTTINGHAM, Pa., Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOTTINGHAM, Pa. (January 10th, 2024) — Philadelphia's game day celebrations are more than just football; they are a cultural phenomenon. At the heart of this are the iconic snacks that define the city's unique playoff football traditions. Herr’s Foods Inc. a snack brand synonymous with flavor innovation, surveyed to reveal Philadelphia's favorite game-day tailgating and home-gating snacks

Cheesesteaks Take the Title: Fans Overwhelmingly Choose Philly Flavor as Game Day MVP!

42% of Philly Football Fans Cite Philly Cheesesteak as their favorite game day dish - the Philly Pretzel Tray (27%) coming in strong in 2nd place

Not surprisingly, the cheesesteak masterpiece emerged as the favorite game-day tailgating dish, showcasing that local flavors reign supreme in the hearts of 42% of the fans surveyed. Following closely, the Philly Pretzel Tray comes in strong second with 27%, while the classic Hoagie secures its place at 20%. Tomato Pie, a local favorite, claims a delightful 9%. Just like these Philly culinary icons, Herr's Game Day Flavors bring the essence of the city to every bite, making them the perfect companions for home and tailgate celebrations.

Savoring the Salt: Fan Votes Declare Classic Salty Chips the Unrivaled Champions of Crunch!"

Salty flavors dominate the playoff-snacking game at 59%, with Cheesy flavors close behind at 55%, and Spicy flavors making an impressive play at 40%.

When it comes to flavors, the classic salted chips may be the "Old Faithful," but the fiery competition from cheesy and spicy flavors can't be ignored. Salty, like a perfectly executed play, claims the number 1 spot, while the savory Cheesy maneuvers into an impressive second place followed closely by Spicy in 3rd position. Meanwhile, the bold flavors of Sour Cream & Onion chips or the zesty kick of Jalapeno Kettle chips showcase the diverse lineup that makes Herr's chip flavors the MVPs for every snacking playbook.

Bold Tastes, Bold Choices:

In a culinary showdown this football season, 79% of fans are ready to tackle new flavors, highlighting that adventurous snacking is the real game-changer, setting up a flavorful face-off between the classics and the bold newcomers. Meanwhile, 20% prefer sticking to their classic favorites, highlighting the enduring appeal of traditional snacks. With Herr's, fans can enjoy both the excitement of trying something new and the comfort of familiar classics – a winning choice for any game day spread!

Dippin' Delights:

When it comes to enhancing game-day snacks, dipping is the name of the game. In this recent survey, Herr’s uncovered some top contenders in the dip lineup. Buffalo chicken dip (26% of the votes) takes the crown as the fiery champion, bringing a bold twist to the game-day spread. French Onion Dip (15% of the votes) claims the second spot, with its savory and rich flavors. Cheese dip (15% of the votes) secures the third position, adding a creamy and indulgent touch to the snacking lineup. Salsa (14% of the votes) follows closely behind, bringing the zesty, spicy flair that fans adore, earning the fourth spot. Spinach Dip (11% of the votes) rounds out the top five, proving that a classic choice can always find its place in the game-day lineup. With such a variety of dip preferences, it's evident that dippin' is a game-changer for football snacking.

Herr's, renowned for its diverse range of flavors, not only provides the perfect canvas for your dipping adventures but also pairs beautifully with dip favorites. Whether you're reaching for a classic ranch with Herr’s Ripple Chips or diving into the zesty world of salsa with Herr's Honey BBQ chips; Herr's offers a full range of flavors and varieties, ensuring every fan has their ideal game day snack.

Commenting on the results of the survey chairman and CEO of Herr's, Ed Herr, said, "In the city of Philadelphia, a playoff game day spread is more than just snacks; it's a time-honored tradition. Herr's is thrilled to be a part of these cherished traditions, providing the flavors that elevate the game day experience for fans at home and at the stadium."

From classic salted chips to spicy options, whether you're tailgating with friends at the stadium or homegating in the comfort of your living room, Herr's has the perfect chip or snack to accompany your football ritual.

ABOUT HERR’S

Made from the finest ingredients available and always bursting with flavor, Herr’s snacks have been giving people something to smile about since 1946, when Jim Herr started his own snack company. Based in Nottingham, Pennsylvania, where visitors are welcomed to its Visitor Center and Snack Factory, Herr’s produces more than 300 snack products in nine product categories and continues to be family-owned and operated. To learn more, please visit www.herrs.com.

*Methodology: The survey was conducted between November 13 and November 15, 2023, among a sample of 420 representatives in the Philadelphia, PA region adults ages 18+. The results were collected using an email invitation and an online survey







Nicole Fenner Herr Foods Inc. 717-991-8509 nfenner@quenchagency.com