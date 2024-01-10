Evaluate, a Norstella company, announces acquisition of J+D Forecasting

London, UK & Boston, MA, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evaluate, a Norstella company, announced today the acquisition of J+D Forecasting, a leading provider of forecasting solutions for the pharmaceutical industry.

The global pharmaceutical industry is undergoing a period of great change and uncertainty, driven by changes in legislation and regulation, a challenging geopolitical environment, and patent expiries. The ability to effectively and accurately forecast market size, growth in key indications, and demand for new technologies is vital to strategic success for companies across the pharma landscape.

The combination of Evaluate’s world-class consensus forecasting and consulting expertise, with J+D Forecasting’s highly specialized models delivered through cloud-based management and analytical solutions, will help customers create more intelligent and consistent insights, while working in an effective and collaborative manner across their business. This will enable them to better understand their competitive space, identify key opportunities, and position themselves to make better, more timely decisions.

Mike Gallup, CEO, Norstella said: “We are delighted to welcome the J+D Forecasting team to the Norstella family. Their expertise in developing bespoke forecasting models and innovative, intuitive solutions will provide our customers with an even wider breadth of expertise and cutting-edge insight. The addition of these capabilities significantly boosts our ability to help achieve our mission of smoothing the path of life-saving therapies from pipeline to patient.”

Norstella will continue advancing its forecasting portfolio by integrating J+D Forecasting's models and employing GenAI to synthesize insights from various models, creating a comprehensive one-stop solution for all forecasting needs.

David James, CEO and Founder, at J+D Forecasting said: “The need for high quality forecasting to support decision making in the pharmaceutical and biotech space has never been higher. Bringing together two of the most respected forecasting providers in the industry provides huge opportunities for our customers, and I am looking forward to working with the Evaluate team and Norstella to bring innovative solutions to the market.”

About Evaluate

Since 1996, Evaluate, a Norstella company, has provided the life sciences industry with the data, insight and intelligence to facilitate confident decision making on high-value investments in treatments and markets. We enable our clients to embed our proprietary and industry data into their workflows, tools and processes so they can work more effectively and efficiently. For more information about Evaluate, visit www.evaluate.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Norstella

Norstella consists of several prominent pharmaceutical solutions providers—Citeline, Evaluate, MMIT, Panalgo, and The Dedham Group. United by a shared mission, to smooth the path to life-saving therapies for patients and providers. Norstella offers comprehensive insights throughout the drug development lifecycle, leveraging unparalleled data, cutting-edge technology, and expert insights and consultancy. For more information, visit Norstella and follow on LinkedIn.

About J+D Forecasting

J+D work alongside Pharmaceutical Forecasters, Analysts, Business Insights Managers and Marketing Departments to deliver cloud-based forecast solutions and create effective forecast models across a product lifecycle, that meet the needs of all internal stakeholders, from Global and Regional teams through to individual affiliates. They balance market complexity with innovative, yet easy to use technology, underpinned with the best pharmaceutical forecasting principles.

Clients’ needs are central to the services and solutions the create - they create solutions with specific business needs in mind. With their knowledge, experience and passion for innovation, they inspire confidence in pharmaceutical investment decisions and shape the market alongside their clients. For more information, visit J+D.

Carolyn Hall Evaluate 44-(0)20-7377-0800 carolyn.hall@evaluate.com