The Coffee Class Hits $200K Milestone on StartEngine

Elevating the Las Vegas Coffee Scene: The Coffee Class Secures $200K Investment to Fuel Expansion and Enhance Coffee Experiences

Las Vegas, NV, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Coffee Class proudly announces a significant milestone in its growth journey as they successfully raised $200,000 on StartEngine. 


Established with a mission to redefine the coffee experience in Las Vegas, The Coffee Class has been working towards creating a niche in the highly competitive coffee market. With its innovative approach to quality, creativity, and customer service, the brand has differentiated itself, offering a unique blend of high-quality coffee sourced from renowned roasters, homemade syrups, and scratch-made pastries.


"Achieving this significant funding milestone on StartEngine is a powerful endorsement of our approach and future plans," expressed Kyle Cunningham, CEO of The Coffee Class. "It signifies a shared enthusiasm and commitment from our investors towards our journey of elevating the coffee culture and expanding our unique brand presence."


These funds are a key ingredient in our recipe for growth. Once we reach our goals, they’ll enable us to open new locations, enhance the customer experience even further, and expand our product line. With a loyal customer base that appreciates our commitment to quality and satisfaction and with your help, we will soar to new heights in the specialty coffee sector. 



For more information about The Coffee Class and its offerings, visit https://www.startengine.com/offering/the-coffee-class


Kyle Cunningham
Founder and CEO
The Coffee Class
kyle at thecoffeeclass.com

