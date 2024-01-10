Global airport operator Fraport and Lilium to collaborate on development of commercial eVTOL network

Fraport and Lilium agree on exploration studies on infrastructure

Joint regulatory approach includes an Innovative Air Mobility (IAM) regulatory action plan for Germany and potentially other EU countries

FRANKFURT, Germany and MUNICH, Germany, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airport operator Fraport and Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM), developer of the first all-electric vertical take-off and landing (“eVTOL”) jet, today announced their strategic collaboration to explore required planning and approval steps for state-of-the-art infrastructure for the implementation of commercial eVTOL operations at airports. Fraport is active at 30 international airports across four continents.

The partnership will start by preparing Germany and the industry for the introduction of regional electric air mobility through working with industry groups and the German government to jointly discuss and accelerate necessary regulatory work.

Fraport and Lilium plan to analyze future mobility concepts for vertiport networks that are suitable for electric aircraft. Fraport and Lilium will also examine how future vertiport concepts for this type of mobility could look like, especially at and around airports. The Fraport partnership will complement Lilium’s existing partnerships at airports across Germany including the airports of Stuttgart, Munich, Nuremberg, Cologne-Bonn and Düsseldorf.

In recent years, Lilium has conducted various implementation studies with airports and air traffic control authorities on eVTOL infrastructure implementation topics confirming the feasibility of regional aviation with eVTOLs. These studies have been related to suitable locations, structural implementation and airspace integration procedures, including potential use cases and routes. Based on this work, Lilium is continuously working on partnerships and collaborations with the relevant private and public stakeholders to grow the ecosystem and potential network for eVTOL operations to make electric aviation a reality in Germany.

Alexander Laukenmann, Senior Executive Vice President Aviation, Fraport AG: “In this collaborative endeavor, our focus is on examining the impact of eVTOLs on airport infrastructure. As a cutting-edge and environmentally sustainable prospect for regional aviation, eVTOLs possess the potential to address and develop new models of individual travel and mobility requirements in a sustainable manner in the years to come. Fraport, being Germany´s intermodal hub Number One, stands as a global frontrunner in seamlessly connecting diverse transportation modes. Our commitment is to uphold and expand this leadership.”

Lilium CEO Klaus Roewe highlights: “With Fraport, we have partnered with one of the most renowned international airport operators in the world. Through this partnership, we expect to be able to analyze the conditions for regional aviation with electrically powered and quiet jets. Our goal is to jointly advance regulatory and practical steps for suitable framework conditions for electric aviation and our potential customers in Germany and Europe.”

The Lilium Jet will offer a spacious, low-noise, high-speed regional mode of transport with zero operating emissions making Lilium the market leader for sustainable regional air mobility for both passenger and cargo.

About Lilium

Lilium (NASDAQ: LILM) is creating a sustainable and accessible mode of high-speed, regional transportation for people and goods. Using the Lilium Jet, an all-electric vertical take-off and landing jet, designed to offer leading capacity, low noise, and high performance with zero operating emissions, Lilium is accelerating the decarbonization of air travel. Working with aerospace, technology, and infrastructure leaders, and with announced sales and indications of interest in Europe, the United States, China, Brazil, UK, United Arab Emirates, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Lilium’s 800+ strong team includes approximately 450 aerospace engineers and a leadership team responsible for delivering some of the most successful aircraft in aviation history. Founded in 2015, Lilium’s headquarters and manufacturing facilities are in Munich, Germany, with teams based across Europe and the U.S. To learn more, visit www.lilium.com.

About Fraport AG

Headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany, Fraport AG (Frankfurt Stock Exchange, MDAX) is one of the world leading players in the global airport business. Fraport’s portfolio of companies spans four continents with activities at 30 airports worldwide. In pre-pandemic 2019, more than 182 million passengers used airports actively managed by Fraport. Impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, Fraport’s Group airports welcomed only about 146 million passengers in 2022. Fraport AG generated revenue of €3.2 billion and profit of some €167 million in fiscal year 2022 (Dec. 31).

