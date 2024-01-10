Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Opening of Relocated Dispensary in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania through its Subsidiary, Franklin Bioscience – NE LLC





New Store Centrally Located in the Pocono Mountains, a Bustling Tourist Destination

Expansion of In-State Patient and Caregiver Access with 17th Operational Beyond Hello™ Branded Storefront in Pennsylvania

Exclusive Promotion of 30% Off Opening Day, Saturday, January 13th

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH ) ( OTCQX: JUSHF ), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced the opening of its relocated Beyond Hello™ Hazleton dispensary in Pennsylvania, through its subsidiary, Franklin Bioscience – NE LLC. Franklin Bioscience - NE LLC’s new store, doing business as Beyond Hello™ Mount Pocono , is located at 3192 Route 940, Suite 101 , in Monroe County, and ideally situated directly in the Pocono Mountains, a bustling vacationing area full of various outdoor activities, resorts, shopping, and entertainment. The dispensary will begin serving medical cannabis patients and caregivers in Northeast Pennsylvania and beyond on Saturday, January 13th, at 9:00 a.m., and will offer an exclusive promotion of 30% off all purchases that same day. Beyond Hello™ Mount Pocono will be open daily Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

“Centrally located in Monroe County, our newly relocated storefront in beautiful Mount Pocono demonstrates our commitment to provide better access for patients and caregivers,” said Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder of Jushi Holdings Inc. “A tourist favorite with plenty to offer during all four seasons, this lively borough presents the ideal atmosphere to bring our suite of products and brands, complemented by our in-store patient experience. We look forward to continuing to introduce new products in the Commonwealth.”

Located in one of the fastest-growing retail markets in Northeastern, Pennsylvania, Beyond Hello™ Mount Pocono is anchored by various big-box stores and is approximately 10 minutes away from the popular Kalahari Resort and Convention Centre, which sees approximately 912,000 visitors annually. In addition to being surrounded by various vacation accommodations, including a casino resort, bed and breakfasts, and ski lodges, the dispensary is close to several outdoor and adventure courses as well as various local restaurants, shopping, and nightlife. The new location is highly accessible, providing entry to six interstate highways, and brings in tourists from across the country. Presently, the nearest competitor dispensaries to Mount Pocono are an approximate 20-minute drive to Stroudsburg and an approximate 35-minute drive to Scranton.

The relocated store will offer convenient online ordering through our beyond-hello.com online reservation platform, curbside pickup, and ample parking spots with easy in-and-out access to improve patient accessibility. Patients will have access to all of Jushi’s in-house brands, including newly launched Hijinks , craft premium flower; Sèchè, high potency value-focused pre-ground infused flower and pre-rolls; The Lab , high-quality vapes and concentrates; Tasteology , infused troches; The Bank , award-winning, superior flower; and Nira+ , THC and CBD-rich medicinal products – all locally produced at the nearby grower-processor facility in Scranton, Pennsylvania, which is operated by Jushi’s subsidiary Pennsylvania Medical Solutions, LLC.

Beyond Hello™ Mount Pocono patients will also find other popular cannabis brands and products such as dry leaf, concentrates, cartridges, tinctures, topicals, capsules, pills, and various ancillary products such as approved batteries and devices available at the store. In addition, as part of our commitment to exceeding patients’ expectations, complimentary consultations with a licensed pharmacist will be available in-person upon request and well-trained staff, will be on-site to dispense products, answer questions and provide service to patients and caregivers. For more information, visit Beyond Hello™ Pennsylvania .

About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, visit jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram , Facebook , X , and LinkedIn .

