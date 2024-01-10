DraftKings Set to Launch Top-Rated Online Sportsbook in Vermont on January 11

BOSTON, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) announced plans to launch its top-rated online sportsbook in Vermont on January 11, 2024. Once live, Vermont will mark the 26th U.S. state, in addition to Ontario, Canada, in which DraftKings Sportsbook operates, further expanding the Boston-based operator’s presence to five of six New England states with its online sportsbook.

“As a Boston-based company, we are thrilled for the opportunity to further expand in the New England region and provide Vermont with access to safe and legal sports betting,” said Matt Kalish, President, DraftKings North America. “This is an exciting time of year with the NFL Playoffs about to kick off, and Vermonters will now have the opportunity to engage with their favorite sports on our industry-leading DraftKings Sportsbook app.”

With a customer-friendly interface and award-winning customer experience, beginning January 11, 2024, the DraftKings Sportsbook app will provide eligible sports fans in Vermont access to bet on professional sports and sporting events including the Super Bowl, as well as can’t-miss promotions and offerings, like same-game and cross-sport parlays, in-game betting, special odds boosts and more. Available promotions can be viewed on the DraftKings Sportsbook promotions page here .

Additionally, DraftKings has a firm commitment to serving the communities in which it operates, recently committing $25,000 to the Arbor Day Foundation to support a large-scale reforestation planting project throughout Vermont. The initiative will take place this upcoming spring, assisting the Vermont Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program in planting 3,500 trees to help form “riparian buffers” along streams and rivers to improve water quality flowing to Lake Champlain.

An active member of the American Gaming Association (“AGA”), DraftKings is committed to promoting the AGA’s Have A Game Plan.® Bet Responsibly™ public service campaign, which educates customers on responsible gaming best practices, such as establishing and adhering to a budget and only engaging with legal, regulated operators. DraftKings is committed to creating inclusive and responsible pathways for people to build, create, imagine and innovate through the DraftKings S.E.R.V.E.S. program.

Eligible customers in Vermont can access the latest betting markets and more by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app available via iOS and Android here . DraftKings is committed to providing customers with resources to help bet responsibly. Customers can review DraftKings’ Responsible Gaming tools here . For additional problem gambling support or services, Vermont customers can call 1-800-GAMBLER.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to be the Ultimate Host and fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings’ mission is to make life more exciting by responsibly creating the world’s favorite real-money games and betting experiences. DraftKings Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail sports betting operations pursuant to regulations in 25 states and in Ontario, Canada. The Company operates iGaming pursuant to regulations in five states and in Ontario, Canada under its DraftKings brand and pursuant to regulations in three states under its Golden Nugget Online Gaming brand. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 44 states, certain Canadian provinces, and the United Kingdom. DraftKings is both an official daily fantasy and sports betting partner of the NFL, NHL, PGA TOUR, and UFC, as well as an official daily fantasy partner of NASCAR, an official sports betting partner of the NBA and an authorized gaming operator of MLB. In addition, DraftKings owns and operates both DraftKings Network and Vegas Sports Information Network (VSiN), to provide a multi-platform content ecosystem with original programming. DraftKings is committed to being a responsible steward of this new era in real-money gaming with a Company-wide focus on responsible gaming and corporate social responsibility.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” ”would,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside DraftKings’ control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see DraftKings’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. DraftKings does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.