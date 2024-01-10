Else Announces National Launch of its RTD Kids Shakes on Major Canadian Big-Box Warehouse Retailer’s Online Platform with Goal to Expand into Retail Stores

Delicious and Nutritious: Else's Innovative RTD Kids Shakes with 50% Less Sugar than Leading Brands Now Available Coast to Coast in Canada







VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (BABY) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company"), is excited to announce that its new Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Kids Shakes are now available on one of Canada's largest online retail platforms in both Vanilla and Chocolate flavors. This important launch offers immediate national distribution, bringing Else's innovative shakes directly to families across Canada.

This high sales-velocity big-box warehouse club retailer will offer Else’s tasty and nutritious kids shakes in large retail packs (x16) on its Canadian online portal while laying the foundation for expected in-store distribution in both the US and Canadian markets. These shakes contain 50% less sugar compared to leading brands, are packed with over 20 vitamins and minerals, and taste delicious.

"Launching our RTD Kids Shakes on this major online platform marks an important milestone in our mission to offer healthy and delicious nutritional products to Canadian families nationwide," said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-Founder of Else Nutrition. "We are proud to collaborate with this large retailer and believe this is an important step towards offering our products in their stores across North America. Given the positive feedback from consumers, as well as the significant traction we are witnessing in the market, we believe we are well positioned to leverage this relationship to increase market share and assist in accelerating our growth."

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (TSX: BABY, OTCQX: BABYF, FSE: 0YL) is a food and nutrition company in the international expansion stage focused on developing innovative, clean, and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formulas. Since launching its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers, made of whole foods, almonds, buckwheat, and tapioca, the brand has received thousands of powerful testimonials and reviews from parents, gained national retailer support, and achieved rapid sales growth.

Awards and Recognition:

"2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at Milan's Global Food Innovation Summit

#1 Best Seller on Amazon in the Fall of 2020 in the New Baby & Toddler Formula Category

“Best Dairy Alternative” Award 2021 at World Plant-Based Expo

Nexty Award Finalist at Expo West 2022 in the Plant-Based lifestyle category

During September 2022, Else Super Cereal reached the #1 Best Seller in Baby Cereal across all brands on Amazon



