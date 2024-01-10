Epoxy Resins Market Set to Exceed USD 42.28 Billion by 2030, Propelled by Growing Demand for Sustainable Solutions
As per SNS Insider Research, Epoxy Resins Market Pioneering Growth with Innovative Formulations, Driving growth with innovations, resilience across industries.
Epoxy Resins Market surges with opportunities in sustainable innovations, advanced formulations, and diverse industry applications, driving dynamic growth.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Epoxy resin market growth is fueled by the escalating demand from the paints and coatings sector, along with the implementation of stringent environmental standards globally.
— SNS Insider Research
The global Epoxy Resin Market was valued at USD 24.61 billion in 2022 and is poised for remarkable growth, projected to surpass USD 42.28 billion by 2030, with a robust CAGR of 7% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030, according to the report by SNS Insider.
Epoxy resins, revered for their exceptional adhesion, mechanical strength, and chemical resistance, are not mere chemical compounds but architectural wonders. Their molecular structure provides a canvas for innovation, allowing industries to paint a spectrum of solutions across construction, electronics, automotive, and more.
𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐄𝐩𝐨𝐱𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1461
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞:
Epoxy resins, renowned for their exceptional physical, chemical, and mechanical properties, find extensive applications across various industries, from coatings to composites. These resins offer superior adhesion, making them ideal for adhesive and sealant manufacturing. The market scope extends to high-end applications, such as wind turbines and composites manufacturing, where the higher heat resistance and durability of special epoxies play a vital role. Leading companies are strategically investing in rapidly growing regional markets, like the Middle East and Africa, while the Asia Pacific remains a dominant consumer of epoxy resins, driven by high demand from China and India.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
The versatile nature of epoxy compounds has led to their higher adoption in downstream industries, including construction, automotive, aerospace, electrical, electronics, and energy. The market is propelled by the increasing demand for advanced and long-lasting powder coatings, the popularity of lightweight materials in various industries, and high investments in the construction sector. However, fluctuating crude oil prices affecting raw material costs and stringent regulations on volatile organic compounds pose challenges to the industry's profitability.
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
In terms of application, the paints and coatings segment held the major share, accounting for over 38% of revenue in 2022. Epoxy resin-based paints and coatings are extensively used in various industries, offering resistance to stains, extreme temperatures, and chemicals.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐛-𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐫𝐞:
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐡𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦
• Solid
• Liquid
• Solution
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• DGBEA (bisphenol A & ECH)
• DGBEF (bisphenol F &ECH)
• Novolac (formaldehyde & phenols)
• Aliphatic (aliphatic alcohols)
• Glycidylamine (aromatic amines & ECH)
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Paints & Coatings
• Adhesives & sealants
• Composites
• Electronic Encapsulation & Others
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲
• Building &construction
• Transportation
• General industrial
• Consumer goods
• Wind energy
• Aerospace
• Marine
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲, the building and construction industry dominated in 2022, utilizing epoxy resins for coatings, adhesives, and structural applications.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭:
Asia Pacific leads the market, driven by large-scale manufacturers and robust raw material availability. China, a global leader in epoxy consumption, boasts a well-established paint and coatings industry. Europe follows closely, with Germany spearheading growth in automotive, wind energy, and composites. In North America, increasing digitization and infrastructure projects contribute to market expansion.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐄𝐩𝐨𝐱𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:
• Paints and coatings, along with the building and construction sector, are the primary drivers of market growth.
• Asia Pacific leads in both volume and revenue, with China playing a pivotal role.
𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗
The Covid-19 pandemic has left an indelible mark on global industries, and the Epoxy Resins Market is no exception. This analysis delves into the profound impact, challenges faced, and the adaptive strategies employed by the market in response to the unprecedented disruptions.
• 𝐈𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐫𝐮𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐲 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬:
The initial wave of the pandemic triggered immediate disruptions across the epoxy resins supply chain. Lockdowns, restrictions on movement, and workforce shortages impacted manufacturing and distribution, leading to delays and interruptions in the availability of epoxy resin products.
• 𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬:
Industries heavily reliant on epoxy resins, such as construction and automotive, experienced a significant decline in demand. With construction projects delayed and automotive production scaled down, the market grappled with reduced orders and a slowdown in key sectors.
• 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭:
The pandemic-induced challenges affected research and development activities within the epoxy resins market. Projects aimed at formulation innovations and product development were delayed or put on hold as companies prioritized essential operations and cost management.
• 𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐟𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐁𝐞𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐬:
Changes in consumer behavior, such as reduced construction activities and shifts in automotive preferences, influenced demand patterns. Industries adapted to evolving market needs, with some sectors experiencing an increased demand for epoxy resins in applications related to healthcare, packaging, and electronic devices.
• 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐲 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐝𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:
In response to supply chain challenges, the epoxy resins market demonstrated resilience. Companies diversified sourcing strategies, explored local supply chains, and enhanced inventory management to mitigate the impact of potential future disruptions.
• 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲:
The pandemic acted as a catalyst for an accelerated focus on sustainability within the epoxy resins market. Companies explored eco-friendly formulations, emphasizing the importance of green chemistry and environmentally conscious solutions to align with changing market preferences.
•𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:
As economies gradually recover, the epoxy resins market is poised for resurgence. Increased construction activities, infrastructure development projects, and a rebound in automotive production are expected to drive demand. The market's adaptability and innovations in sustainable practices position it for a robust recovery.
𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:
• In April 2021, KUKDO Chemicals expanded its epoxy resin production capacity with the Busan YD-128 new factory
• In April 2020, Hexion Inc. introduced a lower yellowing epoxy system and a unique amine curing agent to meet environmental standards.
𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭
@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1461
𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧
The immediate disruptions caused by the pandemic compelled the epoxy resins market to demonstrate remarkable resilience. Supply chain challenges, depressed demand in key sectors, and delays in research and development projects were navigated with agility. Companies within the market showcased adaptability as they recalibrated strategies to address the evolving landscape.
The pandemic-induced shifts in consumer behavior and demand patterns prompted the epoxy resins market to adapt swiftly. While some sectors experienced a downturn, others witnessed an upswing. The market's ability to align with evolving market needs and explore applications in areas like healthcare, packaging, and electronics showcased its dynamic responsiveness.
𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 - 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭
1• Introduction
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Scope
1.3 Research Assumptions
2 • Research Methodology
3 • Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
3.3 Opportunities
3.4 Challenges
4 • Impact Analysis
4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war
4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession
4.3.1 Introduction
4.3.2 Impact on major economies
4.3.2.1 US
4.3.2.2 Canada
4.3.2.3 Germany
4.3.2.4 France
4.3.2.5 United Kingdom
4.3.2.6 China
4.3.2.7 Japan
4.3.2.8 South Korea
4.3.2.9 Rest of the World
5.Value Chain Analysis
6.Porter’s 5 forces model
7• PEST Analysis
8 • Global Epoxy Resins Market, By physical Form
8.1 Solid
8.2 Liquid
8.3 Solution
9• Global Epoxy Resins Market, By Type
9.1 DGBEA (bisphenol A & ECH)
9.2 DGBEF (bisphenol F &ECH)
9.3 Novolac (formaldehyde & phenols)
9.4 Aliphatic (aliphatic alcohols)
9.5 Glycidylamine (aromatic amines & ECH)
9.6 Others
10• Global Epoxy Resins Market, By Application
10.1 Paints & Coatings
10.2 Adhesives & sealants
10.3 Composites
10.4 Electronic Encapsulation & Others
10.5 Others
11 • Global Epoxy Resins Market, By End Use Industry
11.1 Building &construction
11.2 Transportation
11.3 General industrial
11.4 Consumer goods
11.5 Wind energy
11.6 Aerospace
11.7 Marine
12 • Regional Analysis
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.2.1 USA
12.2.2 Canada
12.2.3 Mexico
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Germany
12.3.2 UK
12.3.3 France
12.3.4 Italy
12.3.5 Spain
12.3.6 The Netherlands
12.3.7 Rest of Europe
12.4 Asia-Pacific
12.4.1 Japan
12.4.2 South Korea
12.4.3 China
12.4.4 India
12.4.5 Australia
12.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
12.5 The Middle East & Africa
12.5.1 Israel
12.5.2 UAE
12.5.3 South Africa
12.5.4 Rest
12.6 Latin America
12.6.1 Brazil
12.6.2 Argentina
12.6.3 Rest of Latin America
13. Company Profiles
13.1Aditya Birla Chemicals (India),
13.1.1 Financial
13.1.2 Products/ Services Offered
13.1.3 SWOT Analysis
13.1.4 The SNS view
13.2 Kukdo Chemical Co., Ltd (South Korea),
13.3 Kolon Industries (South Korea), Inc,
13.4 Atul Ltd (India), Ciech S.A. (Poland),
13.5 Huntsman International Llc (U.S.),
13.6 China Petrochemical Corporation (China),
13.7 Nan Ya plastics corporation (Taiwan),
13.8 Hexion (U.S.),
13.9 Chang Chun Group (Taiwan),
13.10 Spolchemie (Czech Republic),
13.11 Olin Corporation (U.S.),
13.12 Macro Polymers (India),
13.13 Dow (U.S.)
14• Competitive Landscape
14.1 Competitive Benchmark
14.2 Market Share Analysis
14.3 Recent Developments
15 • Conclusion
About Us
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.
Akash Anand
SNS Insider | Strategy and Stats
+1 415-230-0044
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube